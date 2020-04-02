Update Regarding College Mail, Invoice Approvals and Payment Processing

Dear Faculty and Staff,

I hope that you and your families are well and adapting to this new “norm” of physical distancing, telecommuting and/or online instruction along with the other non-work related adjustments that we have had to make. As part of the College’s ever-adapting processes during this time, the Office of Business and Finance wanted to share information with you pertaining to administrative operations. If you have questions or require special accommodations, please feel free to reach out to me directly.

College Mail Process

USPS Mail – The Facilities Department is picking up mail from the U.S. Postal Service on Tuesday and Friday mornings. After sorting the mail, it is being delivered to the following departments on Tuesdays and Fridays: Student Life, Business Office, Human Resources, Academic Affairs, President’s Office, Communications & Marketing, Development & Alumni Engagement, and Facilities. Mail for other departments, including the Library, Admissions, Athletics, and Information Technology Systems is being held at Facilities and is available for pick-up Monday to Friday from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. For individual faculty and staff members, mail is being placed into mailboxes, which have their own unique combinations, in the Rossin Campus Center Mailroom on Tuesdays and Fridays. Facilities will email you to let you know that mail has been delivered to your mailbox. The Rossin Campus Center is open Monday to Friday from 8 a.m to 5 p.m. If you do not know your box number and/or combination, please contact Coleen McConaghy at cmcconaghy@washjeff.edu . Ultimately, we want to work with individuals and departments and can make adjustments or accommodations as needed.

Packages – FedEx, UPS, and USPS packages for faculty and staff are being held at Facilities, which is open Monday to Friday from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. Individuals will be emailed to let them know that they have received a package.

Invoice Approvals and Payment Processing

Invoices & Payment Vouchers – When invoices are received, they should be reviewed to ensure that goods and/or services have been received and/or rendered. Once the legitimacy of the invoices is confirmed, they should be coded with the appropriate account number(s) and forwarded to the person responsible for the applicable budget for approval. Electronic approvals are allowable and can be accomplished via email. Unless prior arrangements have been made, invoices of $1,500 or greater will require approval of the Vice President. Upon completion of the approval process, the invoice and electronic approval(s) should be sent to Susan Smith in Accounts Payable ( ap@washjeff.edu ). Payment voucher requests will be handled in the same manner as invoices. Please ensure that a written description and sufficient support for payment voucher requests are included.

Payment Processing – Accounts Payable processes check runs every Wednesday. Therefore, the deadline to have a check cut for the week is Tuesday evening. If there is a need for an emergency payment, please email Susan Smith and Tom Szejko so that an electronic payment (wire or ACH) can be processed (wire or ACH instructions will be required). For your reference, the following link provides helpful information related to payments: https://www.washjeff.edu/intranet/business-and-finance/faculty-and-staff-resources/

With best regards,

Jim Irwin, CPA

Chief Financial Officer &

Vice President for Business and Finance