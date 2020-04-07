Updates from Res Life

Hall Access & Moving Out

We understand that many students are interested in retrieving their belongings from campus housing. The College is currently following the directive from the Governor of Pennsylvania, issued on March 19, 2020 which required us to shut down on-campus services and restrict building access. On Saturday, March 28, 2020, Washington County was placed on a Stay at Home order until April 30, 2020. Due to this new order, students will not be able to access residence halls to move out until at least after April 30, 2020.

As always, the safety of all students and staff is our top priority. Until the restrictions lift, the College will keep access to the halls restricted to ensure the safety of those who must be present on campus. Residence Life is currently working on a variety of move-out plans based on different scenarios. Although we cannot commit to specific move out dates, we do intend to update students as soon as we have clearance to permit students to return to campus. We recognize the challenge and burden this places on you and appreciate your patience as we navigate this complex and ever-changing situation.

Access for Medical, Life Sustaining or Urgent Safety-Related Items

Should you need access to an item in your room that is life sustaining or urgent to your immediate well-being or safety, you can request access to your room. Examples of such items include:

Medications (prescriptions, inhalers, etc.)

Medical equipment (nebulizers, CPAPs, diabetic testing supplies, prescription glasses, etc.)

Vital documentation (medical paperwork, passport, driver’s license)

All requests must be made through the form below and be approved by the Director of Residence Life, Justin Swank or the Vice President of student Life & Dean of Students, Dean Eva Chatterjee-Sutton. Once approval is granted, Campus & Public Safety will coordinate a time and escort you to your room to retrieve your item(s). Please note your request must be approved in writing, in advance of your arrival on campus. Submitting your form does not equate to approval. Arriving on campus without approval will not gain you access to your room.

Approval will not be granted for items that are not life sustaining or urgent to your well-being/safety. If approved, you are permitted to access urgent items; full move-out is not permitted and must be completed at the specified move out date, once we are cleared to have students return to campus.

Housing Selection Process Updated

As the College has transitioned to remote instruction in wake of the COVID-19 pandemic, Residence Life has had to modify housing selection for the 2020-2021 year. Most of parts of the Housing Selection process are largely the same, albeit with modified timelines.

Visit the Housing Selection page on the Intranet for full details on the processes as well to explore your options for selection.

General Housing Selection – Registration Opens on April 8th

th. General Housing Selection, the process most students go through, will now occur through an electronic form process – with room selection delayed until May to give students more time to register and find roommates or suitemates. More information, including the group registration form, will go live on the Housing Selection site on April 8

Same Room Selection – Register Now!

If you want to live in the same room again next year, you are able to do so as long as you meet the qualifications and your room is eligible (rooms in Beau, Alex, Mellon, Upperclass, Penn, and Whitworth are not eligible, for example). Registration for same room selection is now live and closes April 15th. Please see the process guide for more details or register at the link below.

Theme Communities – Register Your Group Now!

W&J students are encouraged to come together to form their own theme communities centered on a common area of interest. These unique living environments create many opportunities for social and learning experiences that enhance College life. For more details on the requirements to register a theme community, visit the Theme Community & Pet Friendly Housing page . Ready to register? Complete the form at the link below.

Pet Friendly Housing – Registration Opens on April 8th

th. In the meantime, please explore the requirements on the The College has several pet friendly residence halls which are available to students who want to bring an animal companion to campus. The updated pet policy and registration process will be available on April 8. In the meantime, please explore the requirements on the Theme Community & Pet Friendly Housing page

Medical Accommodations – Registration Occurs During the Week of April 6th

If you have an approved medical accommodation on file with Residence Life, the office will be reaching out to you via email this week with a selection form and instructions.