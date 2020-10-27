Vendor Code of Ethical Conduct & Policy on Vendor Diversity

Dear W&J Community,

I am writing to share two new vendor policies for your reference: 1) Vendor Code of Ethical Conduct, and 2) Policy on Vendor Diversity, both of which can be found on this webpage: https://www.washjeff.edu/department/facilities-services/ These policies align well with W&J’s mission statement and strategic plan initiatives. As a higher education institution that promotes “uncommon integrity” in its mission statement, all aspects of our operations are intended to support this doctrine. Therefore, W&J expects vendors, suppliers and contractors to operate at the highest levels of ethical standards and to adhere to the Vendor Code of Ethical Conduct. This policy is being shared with existing vendors, suppliers and contractors so they fully understand our expectations of them. When considering new vendor relationships, please share this policy statement with them to ensure that they are willing to accept the terms and conditions of the policy.

The Policy on Vendor Diversity supports W&J’s strategic plan initiative to foster a supportive, diverse culture where all members of the community are valued, respected and fully included in the life of the College. The policy addresses W&J’s commitment to fully support and intentionally design policies to ensure a diverse group of vendors, suppliers and contractors. The Office of Business and Finance is working to identify minority-owned, woman-owned, veteran-owned and disadvantaged small businesses, and we encourage the support of these types of diverse organizations. Essentially, when we are considering businesses on the basis of price, service level, and similar factors and if all factors are equal, preference should be given to one of the aforementioned diverse vendor types.

Please let me know if you have any questions regarding the above policies. Thank you for your support.

With best regards,

Jim Irwin, CPA

Chief Financial Officer &

Vice President for Business and Finance