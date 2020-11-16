Virtual Holiday Crafting Event Hosted by the Sustainability Committee

Dear Staff, Faculty, and Families:

Save your empty 16 or 32 oz glass jars!

Please join The Sustainability Committee for a virtual holiday crafting event scheduled for Dec 17, 2020 on Microsoft Teams. Reuse your empty glass jars for thoughtful homemade gifts. All are welcome to participate, including children and family members. Student Brianna Hoffman will provide instructions for three different jar crafts during the event – log in for one or all three! Please click here to view a poster with all of the details and to RSVP.

Happy Reusing and Recycling,

Rebecca McDonald and Deborah Polvani on behalf of the Sustainability Committee.