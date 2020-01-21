Volunteer with Empty Bowls, Full Hearts raising funds for the Greater Washington Food Bank

On February 15, 2020 Empty Bowls, Full Hearts will host a Saturday Soup Supper fundraising event to support the important work of the Greater Washington County Food Bank and is looking for volunteers to help with the event. If you can assist, please contact Coordinator of Community Engagement Jay Helmer of Empty Bowls, Full Hearts Donation Coordinator Angela DeThomas (phone number: 724.809.7860.)

This event is at the Masonic Center Basement, 44 W. Wheeling Street, Washington, Pa 15301 from 1 p.m. to 5 p.m. Volunteers will mainly be serving soup, bread and water that was donated by local businesses. We are looking for approximately 6 volunteers!