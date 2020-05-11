Washington County Moves into Yellow Phase: What does that mean for W&J College?

Dear W&J Community,

On May 8, Pennsylvania Governor Tom Wolf announced that Washington County – along with several other counties in southwestern Pennsylvania – would be moving to the Yellow Phase on May 15. Although W&J College is situated in the “Yellow Phase” of Washington County, schools and higher education institutions are still not permitted to have in-person instruction or gatherings larger than 25 persons on campus. Our campus will remain closed with online instruction being held for Summer Session 1. In addition, we are advising employees to continue telecommuting where possible. If you need to come to campus, please make sure to advise your supervisor and CPS of your visit. It is also required that you wear a mask, with the exception of working privately in an office.

Starting on May 15, we are permitted to allow students to return to campus to retrieve their belongings. The State of Pennsylvania requires that all colleges and universities establish an orderly process allowing students time to return to campus to get their belongings. Students will be receiving a message from Residence Life in the coming days with instructions on the process and timing. Please make sure to check your email for this important announcement. It will also be posted on the COVID-19 webpage at www.washjeff.edu/coronavirus.

Our number one priority at W&J College is the safety and security of our faculty, staff and students. Please be assured that we will continue to keep you informed of updates and decisions. My thanks to all of you for a strong finish to the semester.

Juncta Juvant,

John C. Knapp

President and Professor