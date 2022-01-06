Washington & Jefferson College Appoints First Director of New Center for Ethical Leadership

WASHINGTON, PA (Jan. 6, 2022) – Washington & Jefferson College has appointed David Holiday, Ph.D. as the Director of the Center for Ethical Leadership and Instructor of Philosophy. Holiday is the first director of the Center for Ethical Leadership, which was established in the Fall 2021 semester.

“I am confident David brings the necessary leadership skills to our new Center, launched this fall, and that he will make a wonderful colleague as we interact with him on a regular basis in the years to come,” said Jeffrey Frick, Ph.D., Vice President for Academic Affairs and Dean of the College.

As Director, Holiday will collaborate with faculty and with the Office of Academic Affairs. He will work with faculty to develop and integrate opportunities to learn about ethics, and to practice leadership, into students’ academic studies. Holiday will also collaborate with the Division of Student Life to develop programming that advances learning in ethical leadership through student organizations, athletics and other extra- and co-curricular service activities and experiences.

“During my time working in South Carolina, I saw first-hand the elevating, sometimes transformative, effect that concentrated study of ethics and leadership can have on students’ experiences at college, and their lives afterwards. I am very excited to join W&J in establishing the Center for Ethical Leadership, and creating a curriculum of ethics education and leadership experiences which will engage every student at the college,” Holiday said. “Such a focus on ethical leadership at the collegiate level is long overdue. It promises to not only differentiate W&J graduates positively from their peers, but also to have a positive impact on society at large through the wider influence of W&J alumni on the professions, academia, and the civic and spiritual communities which they lead.”

Under his leadership, the Center for Ethical Leadership will serve as a hub for curricular and co-curricular programming and will be introduced to all first-year students when they arrive at the College. First-year students will be paired with faculty advisors and student success consultants, who will guide students in taking advantage of opportunities to develop skills in ethical reasoning and action provided by the Center’s programming.

Holiday most recently held the position of Director, the Jackson Family Center for Ethics and Values, at Costal Carolina University where he also served as Lecturer in the Department of Philosophy and Religious Studies. He holds a B.A. in Psychology and Philosophy from Oxford University, an M.Sc. from Edinburgh University in Scotland, and a Ph.D. from the University of Chicago. Holiday, a father of two, is also a passionate cook, a fluent Japanese speaker, and a fan of Chicago sports team and the Arsenal.

