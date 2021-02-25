Washington & Jefferson College Car Charging Stations Available for Use

Six recently installed electric car charging stations on the Washington & Jefferson College (W&J) campus are now available for use. The purchase and installation of the stations was completed with the assistance of a $25,000 grant from West Penn Power Sustainable Energy Fund (WPPSEF).

Two chargers have been installed in each of three locations: behind the facilities building on East Maiden Street, in the parking lot adjacent to the Clark Family Library on South Lincoln Street; and in West Lot 1 on North College Street. The charging stations are marked with EV signage and are available for use by students, staff and the public.

“We are so thankful for the continued support of West Penn Power Sustainable Energy Fund,” said Corey Young, Director of W&J’s Center for Energy Policy and Management (CEPM). “This project is an important step in continuing to develop W&J as an environmentally friendly campus.”

The charging stations are among the first publicly available in the City of Washington, and the goal is to encourage the college community and the public to consider electric vehicles as an alternative to gas-fueled vehicles. The charging stations in West Lot 1 are located near the Washington Transportation Center, a hub for public transit, and the Washington Area Business Incubator, a college initiative to foster small business development that is under construction on East Chestnut Street.

The Center for Energy Policy Management, which coordinated the project, also contributed funds to defray the costs of labor, materials, and ancillary expenses associated with the installation.

Installation of the charging stations will help reduce the College’s carbon footprint and usher electric vehicles into its fleet. “Now that the charging stations are in place, we hope that the college will be able to replace at least some of its fleet with electric vehicles in the future, which will further reduce emissions,” said Young.

For more information, contact CEPM Director Corey Young at cyoung2@washjeff.edu.