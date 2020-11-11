Washington & Jefferson College Celebrates a Belated Arbor Day with Tree Planting

WASHINGTON, PA (Nov. 11, 2020) – The W&J Campus Arboretum is four trees greener after students and community members came together Nov. 10 for a belated Arbor Day celebration to plant trees behind the Howard J. Burnett Center.

The group, led by Jason Kilgore, Ph.D., associate professor of biology at Washington & Jefferson College, planted a short leaf pine, a Virginia pine, a pitch pine, and a Scots pine, adding to the Arboretum that now includes around 1,120 trees from 106 species.

“Today we added three new species of trees to W&J’s Campus Arboretum, all native to Pennsylvania – Virginia, shortleaf, and pitch pine,” Kilgore said. “My goal is to diversify the types of trees on campus so that we can all learn more about these trees and to continue beautifying the campus. And these trees are part of the developing Pinetum, which already features a ginkgo and dawn redwood. Several more trees from species native to Pennsylvania and from around the world will be planted in this area so that people can see and appreciate the diversity of gymnosperms.”

The W&J Campus Arboretum, which was established in 2012, was honored with the Tree Campus USA recognition by the Arbor Day Foundation for the seventh year in a row in April 2020. Kilgore said that part of that certification process involves planting trees on Arbor Day, which wasn’t possible this Spring as W&J had switched to remote learning at that time to prevent any possible spread of Covid-19.

In addition to planting new trees, the College continues to invest in improving tree safety and health through pruning and selective fertilization, while Kilgore and his student assistants tag and monitor the condition of all trees in the Campus Arboretum.

