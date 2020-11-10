Washington & Jefferson College Freezes Tuition, Room and Board Costs for 2021-2022 Academic Year

WASHINGTON, PA (Nov. 10, 2020) – Washington & Jefferson College will freeze costs of attendance for the 2021-2022 academic year, including tuition and room and board rates.

The College’s President and Board of Trustees approved the freeze in October, thus keeping costs for next year the same as the 2020-2021 rates.

“We are really pleased that we’re able to maintain our current attendance costs,” said Jim Irwin, CPA, the College’s Chief Financial Officer and Vice President for Business & Finance. “We continue to strive to control our costs while we invest in new technology, health and safety equipment and protocols, elevated educational support, and student-centric programs to provide our highly personalized educational experience.”

This is the first time in 50 years when rates have not been adjusted to cover increases in the College’s annual costs for utilities, personnel, food, and other necessities. The College’s financial stability makes it possible to maintain current costs, but financial stress experienced by families due to the Coronavirus pandemic also contributed to the College’s decision not to raise costs for the 2021-2022 academic year.

“We know that many families are dealing with unprecedented financial hardship in 2020, and we recognize that their commitment to W&J is a significant investment,” said President John C. Knapp, Ph.D. “These are certainly exceptional times, and Washington & Jefferson College is proud to help families continue to entrust W&J to provide the highest quality education for our students.”

W&J’s Financial Aid Office works closely with students to provide information about payment methods, tuition payment plans, loans, student employment and other beneficial information. That has been especially important over the past eight months, as the office has worked to accommodate students and families whose financial situations changed suddenly as a result of Covid-19. President Knapp said scholarships and other financial aid opportunities will continue to be available with the tuition freeze in place.

“Rest assured, the College will continue to offer scholarships and options for financial aid, and we take pride in knowing that 98 percent of our students receive generous scholarships or grants,” Knapp said. “We are committed to our students’ educations. It is crucial that we work together to ensure their continued academic progress toward an on-time graduation and a successful life after commencement in a post-pandemic era.”

