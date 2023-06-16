Washington & Jefferson College Honors 16 Outstanding High School Students for Exemplary Leadership

WASHINGTON, PA (June 16, 2023) – Washington & Jefferson College hosted the Leadership Society for 16 high school students who have demonstrated remarkable leadership skills within their communities, schools, or athletic teams.

The Leadership Society, held on June 8, 2023, at Washington & Jefferson College, was an inaugural event recognizing the leaders at many of our local High Schools. Each student was nominated by a school administrator based on their ability to impact and inspire others significantly.

This inaugural event recognized the following:

Wyatt Barnhart, Mount Pleasant Area High School

Amiya Dennison-Washington, The Neighborhood Academy

Nathaniel Homan, Jeannette High School

Alicia Kolson, Chartiers-Houston High School

Kayla Larkin, Jefferson Morgan High School

Brianna MacFann, Bethlehem Center High School

Ashley McCoullum, The Neighborhood Academy

Lyniah McFadden, The Neighborhood Academy

Alexandra Meier, Saint Joseph High School

Max Mell, Valley High School

Knije Middlebrook, Saint Joseph High School

Noah Neil, California Area High School

Molly Schuetz, Chartiers-Houston High School

Cheyenne White, Bethlehem Center High School

Adia Wiley, The Neighborhood Academy

Nick Wrenshall, Bethlehem Center High School

“It was a privilege to meet each student and an honor to recognize their contributions. At W&J, we believe that ethical leaders are made, not born, and we are committed to developing leaders who are prepared to make decisions guided by conscience and an informed sense of social responsibility.” Stated Dr. Tracey Sheetz, Vice President of Enrollment.

“Each student has demonstrated the ability to lead and inspire others. Their actions and achievements have made a lasting impact on their communities, schools, and athletic teams. These young leaders set an outstanding example for their peers,” remarked Sheetz.

The Leadership Society aims to foster a culture of leadership, excellence, and community engagement. The event served as a platform to acknowledge these students’ remarkable accomplishments and encourage their continued growth as they embark on their future endeavors.

The honored students were presented with certificates to celebrate their achievements. Washington & Jefferson College is committed to empowering and nurturing the leaders of tomorrow. By recognizing these outstanding high school students, the college aims to inspire others to embrace their leadership potential and make a meaningful impact in their communities.

About Washington & Jefferson College

Washington & Jefferson College, proudly located in Washington, Pa., is a historic liberal arts college founded in 1781 that values ethical leadership, professional readiness, and inclusive communities. Our highly customized and intellectually engaging student experience develops professionals of uncommon integrity to lead in an ever-changing world. For more information about W&J, visit www.washjeff.edu, or call 888-W-AND-JAY.