Washington & Jefferson College lands priority placement on multiple national rankings for value, student outcomes

WASHINGTON, PA (September 18, 2023) – Washington & Jefferson College (W&J) has been recognized for exceptional quality and value with significant placements in national rankings by The Wall Street Journal (WSJ) and U.S. News & World Report (USN&WR), among other leading publications.

The WSJ this month published its 2024 list of “Best Colleges in the U.S.,” ranking W&J No. 105 among colleges and universities of all sizes, both public and private. “The ranking emphasizes how much a college improves its students’ chances of graduating on time, and how much it boosts the salaries they earn after graduation,” said the publication, which also ranked W&J at or near the top 15 percent nationwide for Salary Impact (No. 67) and Social Mobility (No. 60).

The WSJ methodology weighs factors including salary impact, years to pay off net price, graduation rates, career preparation, learning facilities, recommendations, and ethnic and socio-economic diversity.

“We are pleased that many respected publications have validated W&J’s reputation for providing an education of unsurpassed quality at a price families can afford,” said W&J President John C. Knapp.

Meanwhile, U.S. News & World Report today released its annual list of “Best National Liberal Arts Colleges,” ranking W&J No. 89 – the college’s highest placement since 2005. The publication also ranked W&J No. 48 on its list of “50 Best Value Colleges” and No. 90 in Social Mobility, indicating that graduates benefit from an outstanding return on their investment in education.

This year, USN&WR shifted its methodology to focus on new social mobility and outcomes factors, such as first-generation graduation rates and graduation rate performance. Other key factors include first-year retention rates, graduates’ indebtedness, expert opinion, and student excellence.

Washington Monthly this month published its annual College Guide ranking W&J among the Top 10 liberal arts institutions nationwide in “Earnings Performance” of graduates. The publication’s methodology also isolated social mobility metrics to build an “exclusive list of schools” that make it possible for low-income students “to attain marketable degrees at affordable prices.”

Similarly, Third Way placed W&J in Tier 1 of an index where “institutions in the top tier are unambiguously delivering strong economic mobility outcomes.” Those that rank this highly are successful in helping low- to moderate-income students complete college and maximize the benefits of post-secondary education.

Other recent recognitions of W&J include a No. 3 ranking by Niche on its list of 2024 “Best Value Colleges in the Pittsburgh Area,” and a Top 25 spot on College Raptor’s national list of “Most Affordable Hidden Gem Colleges for The Middle Class,” a ranking based on such factors as graduation rates, median test scores for entering first-year students, and cost.

Collectively, these rankings by independent third parties reflect W&J’s high-quality academics, affordable pricing model, and programs assuring that all students achieve a high standard of professional readiness – hallmarks that earned W&J a 2023-24 Career Development distinction from Colleges of Distinction.

About Washington & Jefferson College

Washington & Jefferson College, located in the Pittsburgh suburb of Washington, Pennsylvania, is a historic liberal arts college founded in 1781 that values ethical leadership, professional readiness and inclusive communities. Our highly customized and intellectually engaging student experience develops professionals of uncommon integrity to lead in an ever-changing world. For more information about W&J, visit www.washjeff.edu or call 888-W-AND-J.