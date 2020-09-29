Washington & Jefferson College Named as Princeton Review, U.S. News & World Report Top College for 2021

WASHINGTON, PA (Sept. 29, 2020) – Washington & Jefferson College has again been named a top college by Princeton Review and U.S. News & World Report, among accolades from a number of other publications. The College appears in the top 100 in the annual ranking by U.S. New & World Report.

“W&J’s continued inclusion on these lists speaks to the quality and strength of the education we offer at W&J, the depth of resources and knowledge among our faculty and staff, and the importance we place on ensuring our students graduate with the skills and background they need to be successful,” said Jeffrey Frick, Ph.D., Vice President for Academic Affairs and Dean of the College.

The College is pleased to be recognized in a host of national publications in the 2020-2021 academic year, including:

Additionally, earlier this year the College was recognized by LendEDU’s annual report on student loan default rates for having one of the lowest default rates not only in Pennsylvania, but in the entire country. The default rate at W&J is 1.10% according to the Department of Education, while the national rate is 10.10%. LendEDU also recognized W&J as one of the best colleges in the nation for financial aid. In this study, W&J ranked #10 in the state of Pennsylvania, and #184 out of more than 800 institutions nationally.

