Washington & Jefferson College Receives National Best College Recognitions for 2022

WASHINGTON, PA (Sept. 16, 2021) – U.S. News & World Report has named Washington & Jefferson College to its list of the top 100 National Liberal Arts Colleges for 2022. The publications also recognizes the institution as a Best Value school and as a Top Performer on Social Mobility in that category.

Additionally, The Princeton Review has named W&J to its Best 387 Colleges and Best Regional Colleges lists for 2022.

“W&J is proud to be continually included on these lists,” said Jeffrey Frick, Ph.D., Vice President for Academic Affairs and Dean of the College. “It speaks to the commitment this community has to making a W&J education accessible and affordable for our students and their families. We are honored to be recognized for the top-tier academics, ethical leadership training, and professional and career connections we provide to prepare our students for their futures.”

The College is pleased to be recognized in several additional national publications in the 2021-2022 academic year, including:

