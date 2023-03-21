Washington & Jefferson College to Host Director of Conflict Resolution for Walter K. Levy Lecture

WASHINGTON, PA (March 21, 2023) – Washington & Jefferson College will host Ms. Stacia George, the director of the Conflict Resolution Program at The Carter Center. George’s talk, “The Final Hill To Climb: The Global Need for Accountability,” is part of Washington & Jefferson College’s annual Walter K. Levy Lecture series. The lecture will be held Tuesday, March 28, 2023, at 7 p.m. in the Rossin Campus Center Ballroom. This event is free and open to the public.

George’s work at The Carter Center concentrates on the prevention, mitigation, and resolution of conflicts to build transformative and sustainable peace. Focused on the many dimensions of conflict, The Carter Center’s holistic approach to peacebuilding seeks input from all individuals who are impacted by the decisions made at the peace table. The efforts of George and her team at the Center guides international stakeholders, allow for health interventions, and reduce violence throughout the world. The Conflict Resolution Program at The Carter Center currently has efforts underway in Syria, Israel-Palestine, Mali, and Sudan.

“W&J’s highly successful program in Conflict & Resolution Studies is exemplary of our commitment to developing ethical leaders,” said President John C. Knapp. “We have great respect for The Carter Center’s global impact in pursuing the peacemaking vision of President Jimmy Carter.”

Stacia George holds degrees in international studies and Spanish from Niagara University and international conflict management and economics from the Johns Hopkins School of Advanced and International Studies.

Washington & Jefferson College’s Walter K. Levy Lecture Series is dedicated to the memory and spirit of Walter K. Levy ‘52, graduate and former trustee of Washington & Jefferson College.

About The Carter Center

Waging Peace. Fighting Disease. Building Hope.

A not-for-profit, nongovernmental organization, The Carter Center has helped to improve life for people in over 80 countries by resolving conflicts; advancing democracy, human rights, and economic opportunity; preventing diseases; and improving mental health care. The Carter Center was founded in 1982 by former U.S. President Jimmy Carter and former First Lady Rosalynn Carter, in partnership with Emory University, to advance peace and health worldwide.

About Washington & Jefferson College

Washington & Jefferson College, proudly located in Washington, Pennsylvania , is a historic liberal arts college founded in 1781 that values ethical leadership, professional readiness, and inclusive communities. Our highly customized and intellectually engaging student experience develops professionals of uncommon integrity to lead in an ever-changing world. For more information about W&J, visit www.washjeff.edu, or call 888-W-AND-JAY.