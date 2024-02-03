Washington & Jefferson College will not recognize May 1 “National Decision Day” deadline

WASHINGTON, PA (January 31, 2024) – Washington & Jefferson College (W&J) announced today that they will not recognize May 1, 2024, as “National College Decision Day.” W&J joins many colleges and universities nationwide, making this accommodation in direct response to the delays associated with the U.S. Department of Education’s Free Application for Federal Student Aid (FAFSA). In addition to not observing the May 1 National Decision Day, Washington & Jefferson College is extending the deposit refund deadline.

Due to these delays, colleges and universities will not receive family data until mid-March. This data is required to provide students with their financial award letters.

“These delays are creating additional stress for fall 2024 college-bound students, particularly in light of the traditional May 1 National College Decision Day deadline,” stated Dr. Tracey Sheetz, Vice President of Enrollment. “W&J is here to support families and wants to ease the burden and provide them with the necessary time to make a decision.”

The financial aid team is prepared to expedite financial aid award letters once information has been received. In the meantime, we encourage students to take the following steps:

Submit your Admissions Application.

Submit your FAFSA using school code 003389.

Utilize Washington & Jefferson College’s Net Price Calculator to estimate your cost of attendance.

Submit your refundable deposit so you can begin all the next steps, including placement in housing.

“W&J’s motto is Juncta Juvant, which means ‘Together We Thrive’. During this government delay, it is important that we provide each family with the necessary time to submit their materials and receive financial aid award letters,” stated Dr. John C. Knapp, President. “We will be here to provide each family with any and all information to help them make an informed decision.”

