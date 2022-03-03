Washington Symphony Orchestra Ready to Rock at W&J

WASHINGTON, PA (March 3, 2022) — Washington & Jefferson College is excited to host two performances by the Washington Symphony Orchestra. Both performances will be held in the Olin Fine Arts Center, with the first being at 8 p.m. on Saturday, March 5, and the second at 3 p.m. on Sunday, March 6.

For the first time since 2016, the WSO will embrace a rock and roll theme, featuring vocal and instrumental performances that highlight great rock music from throughout the years. This concert will mark the WSO’s full-orchestra debut at the Olin Fine Arts Center on W&J’s campus.

Anoosua Mukherjee, Ph.D., associate professor and chair of the music department, is also ready to rock.

“The March concert is a particularly enjoyable program: listeners can expect to hear orchestral arrangements of American classic hits from the Beatles, the Doors, Chicago and other bands,” Mukherjee said. “We are also performing a challenging and extremely fast piece of classical music by the composer Franz Liszt called the Mephisto Waltz, which is known for its wild and frenzied dances and named after the devil, Mephisto, from the German Faust legend.”

One of the concert’s highlights will be a newly arranged Chicago medley. Guest artist Adam Brock, who is known for his semi-finalist appearance on season 11 of American Idol, will sing several of the tunes.

In addition to Chicago, music from the Beatles, the Doors, David Bowie, and Queen will be heard. Classical music will be represented by Franz Liszt’s “First Mephisto Waltz.”

During the concert, students from W&J and Washington County high schools will be performing alongside orchestra mentors in the WSO’s Side by Side program. Students have attended all rehearsals and have worked for six weeks to prepare for their performance. The local high schools represented include Canon-McMillan, Fort Cherry, McGuffey, and Ringgold.

Tickets start at just $17 and can be purchased online at washsym.org, by calling 1-888-71- TICKETS, or at the following locations: Citizens Library, the Peters Township Public Library, and the WSO Office on East Wheeling Street in Washington (WSO Office by appointment only, call 724-223-9796 and leave a message for appointment). Tickets are also available at the door. W&J students and children 12 and under are admitted free. For further information about the symphony, visit www.washsym.org or connect with the WSO on Facebook (facebook.com/washsymphony).

