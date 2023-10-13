Washington Symphony Orchestra returns to W&J for the 2023-2024 performance season

For its 22nd season, the Washington Symphony Orchestra has again planned a four-concert lineup packed with a diverse mix of classical and pops selections.

All 2023-2024 concerts will take place at the WSO’s home, the Olin Fine Arts Center on the Washington & Jefferson College Campus, 285 East Wheeling Street, Washington, Pennsylvania, 15301.

“The intimate space, the acoustics, and convenient location and parking make for a perfect marriage between the WSO, W&J and our audience,” said WSO Artistic Director Yugo Ikach.

With the 485-seat capacity of Olin’s theater space, an additional performance was added to each concert cycle last season, giving audience members more choices when buying tickets.

WSO ticket prices have held steady for the past nine seasons. Season tickets for students and seniors (65 and over) start at just $52—a savings of 24% over purchasing tickets individually. Adult season tickets cost $68, a savings of 23%. Children 12 and under are admitted to concerts free of charge.

The season opens Saturday, Oct. 14, with “A Musical Tour of Latin America,” which explores the diverse and colorful music of Latin America.

Familiar favorites like “Bésame Mucho” and “The Girl from Ipanema” will be played along with music from Colombia, Brazil, Cuba, Mexico, Argentina and more.

The Washington County All-Star High School Choir will be on hand at “Ho Ho Ho with the WSO” Saturday, Dec. 16, and Sunday, Dec. 17. The program will include traditional carols and some new takes on old favorites.

For “Fun and Games” on March 16 and 17, guest conductor Dr. Susan Medley, director of Choral Activities and professor of music at Washington & Jefferson College, will lead the orchestra through everything from the whimsical tunes of your youth to some fun and quirky pieces you’ve likely never heard before but are guaranteed to make you smile.

The South Hills Children’s Choir will join the fun with an eclectic mix of music. The 2023-2024 Young Artist Competition Winner will present their solo, while the Side by Side program students share their talents.

The 2023-2024 season closes with “Let’s Dance” on May 24 and 25. Music and dance have always gone hand in hand, and in May, we will celebrate music associated with all forms of dance, from ballet to tango.

To help us out, we will have some local dance groups and professional instructors in attendance, as well as the winner of our 2023-2024 Young Vocalist Competition.

WSO season tickets start at $52 and can be purchased online at washsym.org or by calling 1- 888-71-TICKETS. A mail-in order form can be downloaded at www.washsym.org or requested by calling 724-223-9796 and leaving a message.

Individual concert tickets can be purchased by calling the same number or visiting the same website for season tickets or at the WSO Office (by appointment).

For further information about the symphony, visit www.washsym.org or connect with the WSO on Facebook.

2023-2024 PERFORMANCE SEASON

A Musical Tour of Latin America:

Saturday, Oct. 14, 2023, 7:30 p.m.

Sunday, Oct. 15, 2023, 3 p.m.

Ho Ho Ho with the WSO:

Saturday, Dec. 16, 2023, 3 p.m., 7:30 p.m.

Sunday, Dec. 17, 2023, 3 p.m.

Fun & Games:

Saturday, March 16, 2024, 7:30 p.m.

Sunday, March 17, 2024, 3 p.m.

Let’s Dance: