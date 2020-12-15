Webinar: “Why it’s Important: Corporate Responsibility in the Natural Gas Industry”

WASHINGTON, PA (Dec. 15, 2020) – Executives from two local natural gas producers will talk about their corporate responsibility and sustainability goals and why that matters – for the community, the environment, their employees and their bottom line – in the Center for Energy Policy and Management’s latest webinar.

At 11 a.m. Jan. 13, Carrie Crumpton, Vice President of Environmental Strategy & Permitting for CNX, and Will Jordan, Executive Vice President and General Counsel for EQT, will talk about the goals their companies have set in ESG – environment, social and governance – and how they are meeting them.

Mason Gregory, a senior analyst for MFS Investment Management who specializes in ESG topics, will also provide an overview of what the acronym encompasses and why it is becoming increasingly important in a number of industries, as sustainability comes to the forefront of decision-making.

ESG goals describe how companies plan to improve and monitor their performance in areas including the environment and climate, interaction with the community and landowners, and technological innovation, ethics and diversity. Many natural gas companies publish reports outlining these goals on their websites.

Mason Gregory works with clients at MFS to develop solutions, communicate investment strategy and provide insights on ESG and sustainable investing. He joined MFS in 2009 and is a graduate of St. Lawrence University.

Carrie Beth Crumpton is responsible for permitting and reporting compliance at CNX. In addition to supporting CNX’s operations team, she focuses on strategy development for emerging issues and external stakeholder/regulatory engagement. She is a graduate of the University of Virginia’s College at Wise and lives in Washington with her husband and son.

William E. Jordan was appointed Executive Vice President and General Counsel of EQT in July 2019 and previously served as senior vice president and general counsel at Rice Energy and Rice Midstream. He is a graduate of Duke University School of Law.

The webinar is part of the CEPM’s Shale Gas Knowledge Hub initiative. To register, please follow this link. For more information, contact Linda Ritzer at lritzer@washjeff.edu.

