Welcome to Director of Financial Aid

Dear Faculty and Staff,

Washington & Jefferson College is pleased to welcome Bethany Iñesta Bowman, who will join W&J as Director of Financial Aid on October 1, 2020.

In this role, Bethany will collaborate with enrollment leaders to develop and execute financial aid strategy that continues to put students first while meeting institutional enrollment goals. She will lead the financial aid team to implement change, provide outreach, and initiate conversations about financial literacy.

Bethany comes to W&J from Lamar University in Beaumont, Texas where she served as the Director of Financial Aid. She has worked in financial aid for more than ten years for public and private colleges and universities and brings a passion for collaboration to her role wherever she serves.

Bethany was hired after a national search conducted by Napier Executive Search. Many thanks to Mary Napier and Robin Reynders, and of course to the members of the W&J Search Committee: Bob Adkins, Dean of Admission; Lori Galley, Associate Professor in the Department of Economics; Tom Szejko, AVP for Business & Finance; Leslie Maxin, Registrar; and Scott McGuinness, Director of Athletics.

We invite you to learn more about Bethany’s background and professional accomplishments in the article “W&J Hires Director of Financial Aid,” posted to the W&J College website.

Please welcome Bethany to W&J!

Thank you,

Nicole C. Focareto

Vice President for Enrollment