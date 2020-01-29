What You Need to Know about Coronavirus

CORONAVIRUS FAQ

How is coronavirus transmitted?

Like other viruses likely spread from an infected persons’ respiratory secretions, such as coughing.

What are the symptoms of coronavirus?

Similar to any other upper respiratory infection. Including runny nose, coughing, sore throat and sometimes fever.

How is coronavirus diagnosed?

The CDC has developed a diagnostic test specific to the coronavirus. The decision about whether that patient gets tested is a joint decision between the clinician, the health department, and CDC

Is there a vaccine for coronavirus?

None available at this time.

Is there a treatment for coronavirus?

Since coronavirus is a viral illness it is treated with symptom management (i.e. Tylenol for fever, medications to reduce cough).

What can I do to protect myself?

General measures are to avoid close contact when possible with anyone who shows symptoms of illness, good hand hygiene, avoid travel to high risk areas.

Can the coronavirus live on surfaces?

It has been determined that the coronavirus has poor survivability on surfaces. Its main mode of transmission is

through respiratory secretions.

If I received a flu shot can I still get the coronavirus?

Yes, the annual influenza vaccine does not provide protection against the coronavirus. The CDC is working

currently on a vaccine for the virus.

Are college students at higher risk for getting coronavirus?

So far most of the information coming out from China which is certainly where most cases are, the disease is by far majorly in adults with older adults with underlying illnesses at higher risk.

NOTE: PER THE CDC AS OF January 28, 2020 THERE ARE NO CONFIRMED

CASES OF CORONAVIRUS IN OUR AREA.