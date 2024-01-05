Winter Presidential Search Update

Dear Members of the W&J Campus Community,

I wanted to share some good news about the ongoing search progress.

The search committee recently met before the holidays, and I am delighted to report that the search is progressing as planned. Our work will continue in the new year, as scheduled, but we are pleased with the progress thus far. The diversity and caliber of the candidate pool are truly impressive and promising.

On behalf of the search committee, I would like to extend our heartfelt gratitude to each member of the W&J community who has nominated candidates or shared your thoughts through listening sessions. I want you to know that your active involvement has enriched this process.

If you have comments or questions about the search process, you are welcome to email presidentialsearch@washjeff.edu.

We look forward to providing additional updates as the search progresses. In the meantime, I wish you a new year filled with peace and prosperity.

Juncta Juvant,

Keith Ghezzi, M.D. ’77

Member, Board of Trustees

Chairperson, Presidential Search Committee