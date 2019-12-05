Winter Tales Call for Submissions

Winter Tales is W&J’s annual 10-minute-play festival, which premieres eight to ten new plays every February. All students, faculty, alumni, and staff are invited to submit up to two 10-minute plays, which may be written on any subject. Please limit the play to nine (9) pages and the number of characters to four (4) or fewer. If you find yourself stymied with writer’s block, we offer you this line of dialogue for inspiration: “What am I supposed to do with this girl?”

Submit your 10-minute play to Professor T.S. Frank at sfrank@washjeff.edu. If it’s chosen for production, Mr. Frank will cast your play with students from the College. This year the winner of the best student-written 10-minute play will receive a $100 cash prize, sponsored by the Department of Communication Arts. Manuscripts should follow industry format in 12 pt. font, Times New Roman, with margins of 1 inch. Proper manuscript form can be found at https://www.writopialab.org/programs/specialty-programs/worldwide-plays-festival/the-competition/standard-playwriting-format. The deadline for submissions is Jan. 5, 2020.