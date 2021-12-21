Plan a Visit

W&J Alumnus and Trustee Passes Away

W&J Men’s Basketball Off to Best Start since 1993-94

December 21, 2021
W&J College Receives “It’s on Us PA” Grant from Wolf Administration

December 20, 2021

Washington & Jefferson College is one of 34 higher education institutions in Pennsylvania awarded an It’s On Us PA grant by the Wolf Administration.

W&J Graduate Assists in Creation of Innovative Clinic for Women Dealing with Traumatic Child Delivery

December 16, 2021