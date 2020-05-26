W&J Announces Honors Awards for 2019-2020 Academic Year

WASHINGTON, PA (May 25, 2020)—Washington & Jefferson College (W&J) is announcing the winners of the College’s academic honors for the 2019-2020 school year.
Every spring, W&J recognizes high-achieving students in academic disciplines across the College during Honors Convocation. Due to COVID-19, the College was unable to hold this year’s ceremony, but will host an event honoring these students at a later date.
This year’s award winners are:
|AWARD
|Winner
|Scholar in Art
|Darian F. Stapleton
|Scholar in Biochemistry
|Benjamin L. Freedman
|The Edwin Scott Linton Prize in Biology
|Gillian Kaspar
|Caitlin Shellhamer
|The Jesse W. Lazear Prize in Chemistry
|Mark Mandak
|Andrew Cipriano
|Scholar in Communication Arts
|Alex S. York
|Dia R. Lusk
|The CIS Award for Independent Learning
|Gianni F. Mangino
|Scholar in Conflict and Resolution Studies
|Alex S. York
|The Benjamin Franklin Prize
|Brooke Shuck
|The Walter Hudson Baker Prize in Economics
|Jacob Fabian
|Scholar in Education
|Jillian J. McElhaney
|The William Holmes McGuffey Prize in English
|Rhiannon Wineland
|The John Livingston Lowes Prize in English
|Anna Williams
|The Henry Willson Temple Prize in History
|Erik Blasic
|Jessica Skobel
|The J. Adolph Schmitz Prize in Language
|Laurel Sipe
|Jared Kelly
|The Clyde Shepherd Atchison Prize
|Jessica Gibson
|Scholar in Music
|Fred C. Clark
|The Edward Moffat Weyer Prize in Philosophy
|Christian Buckley
|Jonathan Howland
|Robert Lloyd Mitchell Prize in Ancient Greek Philosophy
|Jarrett McCracken
|The George Winchester Prize in Physics
|Krista Sudar
|The James Clyde McGregor Prize in Political Science
|Jacob M. Fabian
|The James Gillespie Blaine Prize in Political Science
|Maxwell Box
|Scholar in Psychology
|Molly Doran
|Trevor Echols
|Yiping Jiang
|Scholar in Sociology
|Kaylee Marshe
|Dr. Emory A. Rittenhouse II Prize in Biology
|Caitlin Shellhamer
|The Adlai E. Michaels Prize
|Tyler Hines
|The Nicholas C. and Josephine C. Tucci Memorial Prize in Chemistry
|Dylan Bertovich
|The Daniel Latchney Prize in Chemistry and Biochemistry
|Mark Mandak
|The Samuel Jones Prize in Chemistry and Physics
|Brianna Billingsley
|Gracy Frost
|Andrew Rockovich
|CIS Award for Interdisciplinary Computing
|Collin M. McClaine
|David and Kristin Steinberg Scholarship in Computing and Information Studies
|Elizabeth L. Mack
|The Jennifer Lynn Oliver Prize in Theatre
|Abigail L. Adams
|Rachel M. Doty
|The Dudley R. Johnson Prize in Theatre Arts
|Zoe Pienkoski
|The Communication Arts ‘Winter Tales’ Prize for Top Script
|Nathan G. Walter
|The Dr. Frederick H. Wilson Memorial Academic Prize in Economics
|Dominic Eannace
|The Maurice Cleveland Waltersdorf Prize in Economics
|Conor Manning
|Kyle Beard
|Katherine Starr
|The Michael P. Rettger Memorial Academic Award
|Caitlin Mounts
|The Pennsylvania Institute of Certified Public Accountants Award
|Ryan Cerbus
|The William G. and Belle M. Marshall Prize in Economics
|Evan Kurela
|McKayla Rollison
|Caitlin Guthrie
|Brandon Warne
|The Charles P. Eaton Prize for Entrepreneurial Studies
|Austin Homerosky
|Saif Al Remeithi
|The James W. Hanna Prize in Education
|Danielle N. Humphreys
|Paige K. Adams
|The William M. and Saundra Stout Endowed Prize Fund in Education
|Spencer T. Anderson
|Breanna M. Arbes
|The Emily Auld Memorial Prize in English
|Molly Kilbourne
|The Robert L. ’40 and Connie Ceisler Pre-Law English Award
|Sydney Kightlinger
|Environmental Studies Prize
|Lindsey Barnhart
|Shawn Wallbillich
|The Maria Leonard Senior Book Award
|Katherine Starr
|Alex York
|The Alfred H. Sweet Prize in History
|Jordan Thomas
|The Walter S. Sanderlin Prize in History
|Samantha Wessel
|Gordon E. Swartz History Fellowship
|Erik Blasic
|Friedrich R. Crupe Prize in International Relations
|Laurel Sipe
|Megan Williams
|Scholar in International Studies
|Sofia N. Carrasco
|Molly J. Doran
|The Richard S. Pett Academic Travel Award
|Hannah Lindsay
|Bianca Pate
|Devin Black
|The A. Richard Oliver Prize in French
|Jordan Thomas
|Dr. Delia Lagar and George Jaques Böhm Endowed Prize
|Hannah Robart
|Noah Hoffman
|The Dr. Mariano Garcia ’39 Award in Mathematics
|Jessica Gibson
|Cheryl Fergerson
|Alexas Iams
|Hannah Johnston
|Theodore M. Slabey Prize in Mathematics Education
|Breanna Arbes
|The Patterson, Atchison, Shaub, Dorwart, and Thomas Mathematics Award
|Andrew Rockovich
|Barbara Ransohoff Burnett Prize in Music
|Joseph Artinger
|The Nicholas C. and Josephine C. Tucci Memorial Prize in Music
|Anna Higgins
|Donovan Luersen
|The Mr. Thomas V. Fritz Memorial Prize
|Wengly Saintlouis
|The Matthew Brown Ringland Prize in Social Sciences
|Jacob M. Fabian
|The Richard R. Martin Prize in Psychology
|Maxwell Box
|The Robert Harbison Bible Prize
|Theodore Somes
|Haley Maglin
|The Paul L. Reardon Award
|Hannah Johnston
|Nathaniel Wang
|The Maurice Cleveland Waltersdorf Award for Innovative Leadership
|Michael Conroy
|Conor Manning
|Sydney Papinchak
|The Irene Kennedy Williams Endowed Prize
|Megan Bollman
|The Coblentz-Silliman Leadership Prize
|Theodore (Trent) Arthur Somes
|The David K. Scarborough Leadership Award
|Jared Heller
|Adriana Rodriguez-Ruiz
|The Donald W. Ebbert Award
|Sofiya Bobrovnikova
|Michael Zito
|Legacy of Leadership Award
|Jessica Skobel
|Frederick J. and Frances Jeanne Frank Prize for Leadership in the Communication Arts
|Julia M. Angotti
|Karsyn M. Jimenez
|Trelka Prize for Original Research in the Life Sciences
|Maxwell Box (first)
|Sofia Garman (first)
|Lucy Elkin (second)
|Erica Tronetti (third)
