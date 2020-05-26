W&J Announces Honors Awards for 2019-2020 Academic Year

A view of the quads in front of Olin Fine Arts Center and the Tech Center on W&J's campus.

WASHINGTON, PA (May 25, 2020)—Washington & Jefferson College (W&J) is announcing the winners of the College’s academic honors for the 2019-2020 school year.

Every spring, W&J recognizes high-achieving students in academic disciplines across the College during Honors Convocation. Due to COVID-19, the College was unable to hold this year’s ceremony, but will host an event honoring these students at a later date.

This year’s award winners are:

AWARDWinner
Scholar in ArtDarian F. Stapleton
Scholar in BiochemistryBenjamin L. Freedman
The Edwin Scott Linton Prize in BiologyGillian Kaspar
Caitlin Shellhamer
The Jesse W. Lazear Prize in ChemistryMark Mandak
Andrew Cipriano
Scholar in Communication ArtsAlex S. York
Dia R. Lusk
The CIS Award for Independent LearningGianni F. Mangino
Scholar in Conflict and Resolution StudiesAlex S. York
The Benjamin Franklin PrizeBrooke Shuck
The Walter Hudson Baker Prize in EconomicsJacob Fabian
Scholar in EducationJillian J. McElhaney
The William Holmes McGuffey Prize in EnglishRhiannon Wineland
The John Livingston Lowes Prize in EnglishAnna Williams
The Henry Willson Temple Prize in HistoryErik Blasic
Jessica Skobel
The J. Adolph Schmitz Prize in LanguageLaurel Sipe
Jared Kelly
The Clyde Shepherd Atchison PrizeJessica Gibson
Scholar in MusicFred C. Clark
The Edward Moffat Weyer Prize in PhilosophyChristian Buckley
Jonathan Howland
Robert Lloyd Mitchell Prize in Ancient Greek PhilosophyJarrett McCracken
The George Winchester Prize in PhysicsKrista Sudar
The James Clyde McGregor Prize in Political ScienceJacob M. Fabian
The James Gillespie Blaine Prize in Political ScienceMaxwell Box
Scholar in PsychologyMolly Doran
Trevor Echols
Yiping Jiang
Scholar in SociologyKaylee Marshe
Dr. Emory A. Rittenhouse II Prize in BiologyCaitlin Shellhamer
The Adlai E. Michaels PrizeTyler Hines
The Nicholas C. and Josephine C. Tucci Memorial Prize in ChemistryDylan Bertovich
The Daniel Latchney Prize in Chemistry and BiochemistryMark Mandak
The Samuel Jones Prize in Chemistry and PhysicsBrianna Billingsley
Gracy Frost
Andrew Rockovich
CIS Award for Interdisciplinary ComputingCollin M. McClaine
David and Kristin Steinberg Scholarship in Computing and Information StudiesElizabeth L. Mack
The Jennifer Lynn Oliver Prize in TheatreAbigail L. Adams
Rachel M. Doty
The Dudley R. Johnson Prize in Theatre ArtsZoe Pienkoski
The Communication Arts ‘Winter Tales’ Prize for Top ScriptNathan G. Walter
The Dr. Frederick H. Wilson Memorial Academic Prize in EconomicsDominic Eannace
The Maurice Cleveland Waltersdorf Prize in EconomicsConor Manning
Kyle Beard
Katherine Starr
The Michael P. Rettger Memorial Academic AwardCaitlin Mounts
The Pennsylvania Institute of Certified Public Accountants AwardRyan Cerbus
The William G. and Belle M. Marshall Prize in EconomicsEvan Kurela
McKayla Rollison
Caitlin Guthrie
Brandon Warne
The Charles P. Eaton Prize for Entrepreneurial StudiesAustin Homerosky
Saif Al Remeithi
The James W. Hanna Prize in EducationDanielle N. Humphreys
Paige K. Adams
The William M. and Saundra Stout Endowed Prize Fund in EducationSpencer T. Anderson
Breanna M. Arbes
The Emily Auld Memorial Prize in EnglishMolly Kilbourne
The Robert L. ’40 and Connie Ceisler Pre-Law English AwardSydney Kightlinger
Environmental Studies PrizeLindsey Barnhart
Shawn Wallbillich
The Maria Leonard Senior Book AwardKatherine Starr
Alex York
The Alfred H. Sweet Prize in HistoryJordan Thomas
The Walter S. Sanderlin Prize in HistorySamantha Wessel
Gordon E. Swartz History FellowshipErik Blasic
Friedrich R. Crupe Prize in International RelationsLaurel Sipe
Megan Williams
Scholar in International StudiesSofia N. Carrasco
Molly J. Doran
The Richard S. Pett Academic Travel AwardHannah Lindsay
Bianca Pate
Devin Black
The A. Richard Oliver Prize in FrenchJordan Thomas
Dr. Delia Lagar and George Jaques Böhm Endowed PrizeHannah Robart
Noah Hoffman
The Dr. Mariano Garcia ’39 Award in MathematicsJessica Gibson
Cheryl Fergerson
Alexas Iams
Hannah Johnston
Theodore M. Slabey Prize in Mathematics EducationBreanna Arbes
The Patterson, Atchison, Shaub, Dorwart, and Thomas Mathematics AwardAndrew Rockovich
Barbara Ransohoff Burnett Prize in MusicJoseph Artinger
The Nicholas C. and Josephine C. Tucci Memorial  Prize in MusicAnna Higgins
Donovan Luersen
The Mr. Thomas V. Fritz Memorial PrizeWengly Saintlouis
The Matthew Brown Ringland Prize in Social SciencesJacob M. Fabian
The Richard R. Martin Prize in PsychologyMaxwell Box
The Robert Harbison Bible PrizeTheodore Somes
Haley Maglin
The Paul L. Reardon AwardHannah Johnston
Nathaniel Wang
The Maurice Cleveland Waltersdorf Award for Innovative LeadershipMichael Conroy
Conor Manning
Sydney Papinchak
The Irene Kennedy Williams Endowed PrizeMegan Bollman
The Coblentz-Silliman Leadership PrizeTheodore (Trent) Arthur Somes
The David K. Scarborough Leadership AwardJared Heller
Adriana Rodriguez-Ruiz
The Donald W. Ebbert AwardSofiya Bobrovnikova
Michael Zito
Legacy of Leadership AwardJessica Skobel
Frederick J. and Frances Jeanne Frank Prize for Leadership in the Communication ArtsJulia M. Angotti
Karsyn M. Jimenez
Trelka Prize for Original Research in the Life SciencesMaxwell Box (first)
Sofia Garman (first)
Lucy Elkin (second)
Erica Tronetti (third)

