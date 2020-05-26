W&J Announces Honors Awards for 2019-2020 Academic Year

WASHINGTON, PA (May 25, 2020)—Washington & Jefferson College (W&J) is announcing the winners of the College’s academic honors for the 2019-2020 school year.

Every spring, W&J recognizes high-achieving students in academic disciplines across the College during Honors Convocation. Due to COVID-19, the College was unable to hold this year’s ceremony, but will host an event honoring these students at a later date.

This year’s award winners are:

AWARD Winner Scholar in Art Darian F. Stapleton Scholar in Biochemistry Benjamin L. Freedman The Edwin Scott Linton Prize in Biology Gillian Kaspar Caitlin Shellhamer The Jesse W. Lazear Prize in Chemistry Mark Mandak Andrew Cipriano Scholar in Communication Arts Alex S. York Dia R. Lusk The CIS Award for Independent Learning Gianni F. Mangino Scholar in Conflict and Resolution Studies Alex S. York The Benjamin Franklin Prize Brooke Shuck The Walter Hudson Baker Prize in Economics Jacob Fabian Scholar in Education Jillian J. McElhaney The William Holmes McGuffey Prize in English Rhiannon Wineland The John Livingston Lowes Prize in English Anna Williams The Henry Willson Temple Prize in History Erik Blasic Jessica Skobel The J. Adolph Schmitz Prize in Language Laurel Sipe Jared Kelly The Clyde Shepherd Atchison Prize Jessica Gibson Scholar in Music Fred C. Clark The Edward Moffat Weyer Prize in Philosophy Christian Buckley Jonathan Howland Robert Lloyd Mitchell Prize in Ancient Greek Philosophy Jarrett McCracken The George Winchester Prize in Physics Krista Sudar The James Clyde McGregor Prize in Political Science Jacob M. Fabian The James Gillespie Blaine Prize in Political Science Maxwell Box Scholar in Psychology Molly Doran Trevor Echols Yiping Jiang Scholar in Sociology Kaylee Marshe Dr. Emory A. Rittenhouse II Prize in Biology Caitlin Shellhamer The Adlai E. Michaels Prize Tyler Hines The Nicholas C. and Josephine C. Tucci Memorial Prize in Chemistry Dylan Bertovich The Daniel Latchney Prize in Chemistry and Biochemistry Mark Mandak The Samuel Jones Prize in Chemistry and Physics Brianna Billingsley Gracy Frost Andrew Rockovich CIS Award for Interdisciplinary Computing Collin M. McClaine David and Kristin Steinberg Scholarship in Computing and Information Studies Elizabeth L. Mack The Jennifer Lynn Oliver Prize in Theatre Abigail L. Adams Rachel M. Doty The Dudley R. Johnson Prize in Theatre Arts Zoe Pienkoski The Communication Arts ‘Winter Tales’ Prize for Top Script Nathan G. Walter The Dr. Frederick H. Wilson Memorial Academic Prize in Economics Dominic Eannace The Maurice Cleveland Waltersdorf Prize in Economics Conor Manning Kyle Beard Katherine Starr The Michael P. Rettger Memorial Academic Award Caitlin Mounts The Pennsylvania Institute of Certified Public Accountants Award Ryan Cerbus The William G. and Belle M. Marshall Prize in Economics Evan Kurela McKayla Rollison Caitlin Guthrie Brandon Warne The Charles P. Eaton Prize for Entrepreneurial Studies Austin Homerosky Saif Al Remeithi The James W. Hanna Prize in Education Danielle N. Humphreys Paige K. Adams The William M. and Saundra Stout Endowed Prize Fund in Education Spencer T. Anderson Breanna M. Arbes The Emily Auld Memorial Prize in English Molly Kilbourne The Robert L. ’40 and Connie Ceisler Pre-Law English Award Sydney Kightlinger Environmental Studies Prize Lindsey Barnhart Shawn Wallbillich The Maria Leonard Senior Book Award Katherine Starr Alex York The Alfred H. Sweet Prize in History Jordan Thomas The Walter S. Sanderlin Prize in History Samantha Wessel Gordon E. Swartz History Fellowship Erik Blasic Friedrich R. Crupe Prize in International Relations Laurel Sipe Megan Williams Scholar in International Studies Sofia N. Carrasco Molly J. Doran The Richard S. Pett Academic Travel Award Hannah Lindsay Bianca Pate Devin Black The A. Richard Oliver Prize in French Jordan Thomas Dr. Delia Lagar and George Jaques Böhm Endowed Prize Hannah Robart Noah Hoffman The Dr. Mariano Garcia ’39 Award in Mathematics Jessica Gibson Cheryl Fergerson Alexas Iams Hannah Johnston Theodore M. Slabey Prize in Mathematics Education Breanna Arbes The Patterson, Atchison, Shaub, Dorwart, and Thomas Mathematics Award Andrew Rockovich Barbara Ransohoff Burnett Prize in Music Joseph Artinger The Nicholas C. and Josephine C. Tucci Memorial Prize in Music Anna Higgins Donovan Luersen The Mr. Thomas V. Fritz Memorial Prize Wengly Saintlouis The Matthew Brown Ringland Prize in Social Sciences Jacob M. Fabian The Richard R. Martin Prize in Psychology Maxwell Box The Robert Harbison Bible Prize Theodore Somes Haley Maglin The Paul L. Reardon Award Hannah Johnston Nathaniel Wang The Maurice Cleveland Waltersdorf Award for Innovative Leadership Michael Conroy Conor Manning Sydney Papinchak The Irene Kennedy Williams Endowed Prize Megan Bollman The Coblentz-Silliman Leadership Prize Theodore (Trent) Arthur Somes The David K. Scarborough Leadership Award Jared Heller Adriana Rodriguez-Ruiz The Donald W. Ebbert Award Sofiya Bobrovnikova Michael Zito Legacy of Leadership Award Jessica Skobel Frederick J. and Frances Jeanne Frank Prize for Leadership in the Communication Arts Julia M. Angotti Karsyn M. Jimenez Trelka Prize for Original Research in the Life Sciences Maxwell Box (first) Sofia Garman (first) Lucy Elkin (second) Erica Tronetti (third)

