W&J announces updated spectator policy through January

The Washington & Jefferson College Department of Athletics has announced that spectators at home indoor athletic events through January 30 will be limited to W&J students only. No external fans will be permitted to attend the following athletic events:

Jan. 15 – Men’s and Women’s Swimming & Diving vs. Franciscan and Hiram, 1:00 pm

Jan. 17 – Women’s Basketball vs. Thiel, 6:00 pm

Jan. 19 – Men’s and Women’s Basketball vs. Chatham, 6:00/8:00 pm

Jan. 22 – Men’s and Women’s Basketball vs. Westminster (1:00/3:00 pm) and Wrestling Hosting Jim White Duals (10:00 am)

Jan. 25 – Wrestling vs. Thiel, 7:00 pm

Jan. 29 – Men’s and Women’s Basketball vs. Saint Vincent, 1:00/3:00 pm

Our goal is to ensure that our student-athletes can safely continue to participate through the recent Covid-19 surge caused by the Omicron variant. All students who returned for the 2022 JayTerm have been tested and another large group of students will return January 25 for the start of spring semester classes.

Given our campus policy of required making indoors, W&J students attending these athletic events must wear masks.

The policy will be re-evaluated during the final week of January, as we examine updated data on Covid-19 transmission rates.

We thank you in advance for your patience and understanding, and we look forward to welcoming all fans back very soon.