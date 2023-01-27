Plan a Visit

W&J Arts Series presents CORE Ensemble’s UNBOUGHT

Core Ensemble – “Unbought”

Thursday, February 16, 2023 at 7:30 p.m.

Olin Fine Arts Center Theatre

www.coreensemble.org/shows-on-tour/unbought/ 

UNBOUGHT features the stories of three African American women: journalist and women’s suffrage activist Ida B. Wells; Sally Hemings, the slave with whom Thomas Jefferson fathered six children; and Shirley Chisholm, the first African American Congresswoman from New York and first African American woman to run for President.  The title of the show derives from Shirley Chisholm’s memoir, “Unbought and Unbossed.”  The musical score features jazz, folk, popular and classical works by African American composers.  

*Tickets required but FREE with W&J Id. Call 724-223-6546 M-F, noon- 6 pm to reserve.

