W&J Arts Series presents Moises Borges

Created: April 17, 2023  |  Last Updated: April 18, 2023

W&J Arts Series presents:

Moises Borges, Brazilian Jazz

Thursday, April 20, 2023 at 7:30

Olin Fine Arts Center theatre

www.moisesborges.com

 *ticketed event, FREE with W&J Id. Please call 724-223-6546 M-F, noon-6 pm to reserve.

Based in Cleveland, Ohio for over two decades, Moises Borges is a gifted guitarist and vocalist born in Bahia, Brazil, He grew experimenting with rhythms such as bolero, baiao, xote, afoxe, frevo, forro, and especially Samba and Bossa Nova which are basic to his performances, his soothing voice and charm make for a wonderful evening of entertainment for all lovers of Brazilian Jazz.

