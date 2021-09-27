Plan a Visit

W&J Arts Series presents The Nandanik Dance Company

Nandanik Dance Troupe “Card Country”

Sunday, October 10th 2021, 3:00 p.m.

In celebration of the 150th birth anniversary of Nobel Laureate Rabindranath Tagore, Nandanik Dance Troupe presents “Card Country,” one of his most entertaining dance dramas based on the play “Tasher Desh”

A prince and his friend find themselves on a strange island after they are shipwrecked. The inhabitants of this land, various playing cards, have strange manners: they follow a set of rules, are disciplined in a strict system and are extremely cautious about maintaining their culture. The lack of freedom of expression drives the prince to bring about changes in the lives of the enslaved cards. Will he succeed? William Radice, who translated “Tasher Desh” from Bengali to English, describes it as “Card Country upbraids those who live a blinkered existence and urges the world to openly nurture a joyous, youthful and imaginative life.”

Tickets required. FREE with W&J Id. Call 724-223-6546 M-F, noon-6 pm to reserve.

