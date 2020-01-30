W&J Black History Month Events

February is Black History Month and we’re celebrating with a host of special activities. Join us for the following events:

January 28 – 50 Shades of Black About: This is an open discussion about the presence of colorism in the black community, a conversation driven by facts and personal experience raise awareness to the struggles faced by certain demographics within the Black community. Located in the Media Room, 7:30 p.m. February 4 – Screening of 13 About: In this thought-provoking documentary, scholars, activists & politicians analyze the criminalization of African Americans and the U.S. prison boom. Co-hosted by the Office of Diversity & Leadership Initiatives and Residence Life. Located in the Beau Hall, 6:30 p.m. February 4 – Rhythm and Strokes: Painting and Music with BSU About: Painting and coloring mixed with R&B music! The goal is to ease all who attend into the semester and experience the psychological benefits of art. Located in the Media Room 7:30 p.m. February 11th – Fetishization: BSU Discussion About: This will be an open discussion about the presence of fetishization of members of the Black community. BSU will discuss signs of fetishization and discuss on how to move forward. Located in the Media Room, 7:30PM February 13 – Screening of Loving Loving is a 2016 British-American biographical romantic drama film which tells the story of Richard and Mildred Loving, the plaintiffs in the 1967 U.S. Supreme Court (the Warren Court) decision Loving v. Virginia, which invalidated state laws prohibiting interracial marriage. Event co-hosted by the Office of Diversity & Leadership Initiatives and the History Club. Media Room, 6 p.m. February 15 – BSU Poetry and Talent Show About: After three years BSU is bringing back the Poetry and Talent Show, a judgement-free space where anyone can display their talents and poetry with people looking to support you and have a good time. Located in the HUB Fireplace Lounge, Time TBA February 21- BSU Bowl Before the Ball! About: Come bowl with BSU before the Black Legends Ball, a little bonding exercise to put all in good spirits before the Ball. It is an off-campus event and transportation will be provided. Contact BSU President Leo Ofili at ofilicl@washjeff.edu for more information. Alpines Lanes, Time TBA February 25 – NSLS Speaker Broadcast – Zachary Wood Join members of the National Society of Leadership & Success (NSLS) to watch a broadcasted talk from Zachary Wood. Zachary is an activist for free speech and a firm believer that civil debate is a crucial part of one’s education. He is also an author, TED Speaker, and a Robert L. Bentley Fellow at The Wall Street Journal. All are welcome; no RSVP required! Yost Auditorium, 7 p.m. February 29- The 3rd Annual Black Legends Ball

Join us this year as faculty, students, and alumni celebrate Black History Month at the third annual Black Legends Ball. Co-sponsored by the Black Student Union and the Office of Diversity & Leadership, we invite you to dine, dance, and network with us and this year’s keynote speaker Joe Kennedy IV, founder of Riverbends, Inc. a nonprofit, independent, and online organization that promotes African-American genealogy and history. The guest list is filling up fast and reservations are on a first-come, first-served basis, so don’t hesitate to contact Committee Chair Leo Ofili at ofilicl@washjeff.edu to receive a formal invitation where you can RSVP for the event.

Located in the Rossin Ballroom, 6:30 p.m.