W&J cadets commissioned into U.S. Army at Spring 2022 Commissioning Ceremony

WASHINGTON, PA (May 21, 2022)—Two Washington & Jefferson College Reserve Officers Training Corp (ROTC) cadets were commissioned into the United States Army at the Spring 2022 Commissioning Ceremony held at Soldiers and Sailors Hall at the University of Pittsburgh yesterday.

Members of the Charlie Company in the Three Rivers Battalion, seniors William J. Kitsch and Samantha A. Lenfesty joined cadets from area colleges at the ceremony, where they received their branch assignments and accepted new roles as Second Lieutenant Army officers.

Kitsch and Lenfesty will both graduate from Washington & Jefferson College at the school’s 2022 Commencement Ceremony on Saturday, May 21, where President John C. Knapp will bestow a Bachelor of Arts degree in biochemistry to Kitsch and a Bachelor of Arts degree in psychology to Lenfesty.

About ROTC and the Three Rivers Battalion

ROTC is a college course that is taken in conjunction with academic classes. In ROTC, students participate in Leadership Development Exercises (LDXs), physical training (PT), and Military Science (MS) classes. ROTC can be taken for two years with no military obligation, however upon start of junior year, students must contract as a cadet with a future Army obligation and attend basic training and advance camp.

The Three Rivers Battalion is a cadet run battalion which consists of students from the University of Pittsburgh, Duquesne University, Chatham University, Carlow University, Carnegie Mellon University, Point Park University, Franciscan University of Steubenville, Robert Morris University, LaRoche University, California University of Pennsylvania, Washington & Jefferson College, Saint Vincent College, and Seton Hill University.

