W&J celebrates student accomplishments at 2022 Honors Convocation

WASHINGTON, PA (April 22, 2022)—On April 21, Washington and Jefferson College hosted its 2022 Honors Convocation in First Presbyterian Church.
At the annual event, friends and family of honored students joined faculty and staff in celebrating a variety of accomplishments, recognized by departmental or programmatic awards. The list of recognized students is below.
Departmental Book Prizes
Scholar in Art: Abigail Ciasullo, Hailey Nudelman
Scholar in Biochemistry: Jesse Reardon
The Edwin Scott Linton Prize in Biology: Cecilia Maclae, Alexander Keith
The Benjamin Franklin Prize: Justin Heacock
The Jesse W. Lazear Prize in Chemistry: Quinn Pickering
Tyler Hines Scholar in Communication Arts: Kathryn Hahn, Kristine Horissian
The CIS Award for Independent Learning: Daniel Gysi
Scholar in Conflict and Resolution Studies: Faith Martin, Delaney Sullivan
The Walter Hudson Baker Prize in Economics: Alexis Tomassini
Scholar in Education: Sydney Bury
The William Holmes McGuffey Prize in English: Hannah Lindsay
The John Livingston Lowes Prize in English: Jacqueline Mannina, Adia Muhammad
The Henry Willson Temple Prize in History: Cole Leathers, Timera Toppin
The J. Adolph Schmitz Prize in Language: Bianca Pate
The Clyde Shepherd Atchison Prize: Jeffrey Wilkinson
Scholar in Music: Anna Higgins
The Edward Moffat Weyer Prize in Philosophy: Jadyn Lawrence
Quinn Pickering Robert Lloyd Mitchell Prize in Ancient Greek Philosophy: Jadyn Lawrence
The George Winchester Prize in Physics.: Vikram Singh
The James Clyde McGregor Prize in Political Science: Lillien Shaer
The James Gillespie Blaine Prize in Political Science: Nicholas Belofsky
Scholar in Psychology: Vidhi Bansal
Lucy Li Scholar in Sociology: April Giles
Academic Prizes and Awards
Dr. Emory A. Rittenhouse II Prize in Biology: Jesse Reardon
The Michael P. Rettger Memorial Academic Award: Tyler Horvat
The Pennsylvania Institute of Certified Public Accountants Award: Jarred Rice
Wayne Robison Prize: Ava Smith
The Adlai E. Michaels Prize: Gia Monte
The Nicholas C. and Josephine C. Tucci Memorial Prize in Chemistry: Dylan Mayanja
The Daniel Latchney Prize in Chemistry and Biochemistry: Vincent Catania
CIS Award for Interdisciplinary Computing: Katherine Ruffing
David and Kristin Steinberg Scholarship in Computing and Information Studies: Antonia Meier
The Dudley R. Johnson Prize in Theatre Arts: Christine Sonnenberg
The Communication Arts ‘Winter Tales’ Prize for Top Script: Rowan Angstadt
The Dr. Frederick H. Wilson Memorial Academic Prize in Economics: Shayla VanHorn
The Maurice Cleveland Waltersdorf Prize in Economics: Victoria Boalton, Jeffrey Wilkinson
The William G. and Belle M. Marshall Prize in Economics: Linh Khuat
The James W. Hanna Prize in Education: Jasmine Washington
The William M. and Saundra Stout Endowed Prize Fund in Education: Ashley Kovel, Rosalina Medina
The Emily Auld Memorial Prize in English: Paul Collier
The Robert L. ’40 and Connie Ceisler Pre-Law English Award: Morgan Deiseroth
The Gilbert Award in Old English Literature: Sabrina Myers
Environmental Studies Prize: Zoey Zentkovich, Nickolas Bartel
The Maria Leonard Senior Book Award: Victoria Boalton, Adia Muhammad
The Alfred H. Sweet Prize in History: Katherine Ruffing
The Walter S. Sanderlin Prize in History: Bryton Altenbach
Gordon E. Swartz History Fellowship: Mario Sanchez Isabas
The Samuel Jones Prize in Chemistry and Physics: Benjamin Fabian
The Josephine Markley Prize in Physics: Madison Ramsey
Scholar in International Studies: Nicholas Belofsky, Isabelle Kratz, Maria Clara Sherwood
The Richard S. Pett Academic Travel Award: Nickolas Bartel, Holly Troesch
The A. Richard Oliver Prize in French: Isabelle Allen, Devin Black
Dr. Delia Lagar and George Jaques Böhm Endowed Prize: Jordyn White, Isabella Manzari, Madison Gutierrez
The Dr. Mariano Garcia ’39 Award in Mathematics: Abigail Ciasullo, Thomas Nicewicz, Ryan Rejaie, Jeffrey Wilkinson
Theodore M. Slabey Prize in Mathematics Education: Abigail Ciasullo, Thomas Einolf
The Patterson, Atchison, Shaub, Dorwart, and Thomas Mathematics Award: Jeffrey Wilkinson
Derric Denniston Barbara Ransohoff Burnett Prize in Music: Maria Clara Sherwood
The Nicholas C. and Josephine C. Tucci Memorial Prize in Music: Nicholas Gamble, Luke Geister
The Mr. Thomas V. Fritz Memorial Prize: Ian Anderson, Alyza Foster, Dylan Vallo
The Matthew Brown Ringland Prize in Social Sciences: Nicholas Belofsky, Laney Christy
The Richard R. Martin Prize in Psychology: Elizabeth Weimer
The Robert Harbison Bible Prize: Annalyse Friday, William Kitsch
Leadership and Service Awards
The Paul L. Reardon Award: Samantha Casile, Kyran Mitchell
The Maurice Cleveland Waltersdorf Award for Innovative Leadership: Gabrielle Pasternak, Joel Winters
The Irene Kennedy Williams Endowed Prize: Samantha Terrell
The W. Edward Sell Distinguished Service Award: Jeffrey Seabury
The David K. Scarborough Leadership Award: Raheem Clemons, Julia Hurwitz
The Donald W. Ebbert Award: Paul Collier
Victoria Wilson Legacy of Leadership Award: Cole Leathers
The Frank Family Prize for Leadership in the Communication Arts: Rosa Messersmith, Arianna Taylor