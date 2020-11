The W&J Choir and Camerata Singers will present two “bonus tracks” to their Fall Concert tonight, Tuesday, November 24 at 7:30 pm. Tune in to hear the South African praise song “Thixo Onothando,” as well as American composer Norman Dello Joio’s “A Jubilant Song,” based on the poetry of Walt Whitman. Both songs feature student soloists. We hope that you can join us!

Tune in here.