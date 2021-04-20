W&J Choir’s Virtual Spring Concert will Honor Lives Lost to Covid-19

WASHINGTON, PA (April 20, 2021) – The W&J Choir and Camerata Singers Spring Choral Concert will honor the lives lost to the Covid-19 pandemic during the past year. Held virtually on April 23 at 7:30 p.m., the concert will feature Washington & Jefferson College students, alumni, faculty, and friends of the College performing John Rutter’s Requiem.

“The past year has been unlike any we have experienced before. Because singing is one of the worst ways to spread the Covid-19 virus, the W&J Choirs have rehearsed online all year. Rehearsing virtually is far from ideal, but one positive aspect is that it allowed us to involve alumni from around the country and around the world. We had singers Zooming in from Wisconsin to Scotland,” said Susan Medley, DMA, Director of Choral Activities and Professor of Music. “Rutter’s Requiem is such a beautiful, moving work, and it seemed like the perfect way to honor the lives of the many souls lost to the pandemic.”

The concert was recorded at Glenshaw Presbyterian Church and was edited by Janine Michael. W&J voice instructor Lara McGill is soprano soloist, and the seven-member ensemble of instrumentalists includes W&J instructors Corinne Adkins, organ, and Elisa Kohanski, cello. It can be viewed via the W&J College YouTube channel. It will be available the evening of April 23 and will be accessible for 30 days afterward, until May 23, 2021.

“Music has the power to heal and to provide solace in difficult times. It is our hope that this concert will bring comfort and peace to those who view it, just as it brought the singers a sense of community as they made music together, even while apart,” Medley said.

