W&J College Announces Addition of New Academic Programs

WASHINGTON, PA (Feb. 21, 2022) – Washington & Jefferson College is proud to announce the addition of 19 academic programs. The launch of these new and expanded programs speaks to W&J’s commitment of providing a customized education that prepares students to be professionally ready in their chosen field.

“The new programs are part of an effort to provide students with more opportunities to tailor their education to suit their interests,” said Jen Bayline, Ph.D., Associate Professor of Chemistry and Chair of the Curriculum and Program Committee. “Starting next year, incoming students will be required to pursue two areas of study. We are thus building an array of programs that help them achieve their intellectual and professional goals as they create their own pairings of a double major or a major and minor.”

Although these new programs will be immediately available for current students, the programs will officially enter the College Catalog for the 2022-2023 academic year.

“Many of these programs reflect a combination of courses we already offer, but with a title that helps students better identify and communicate to future graduate schools and employers what they achieved during their time at W&J,” said Bayline.

Starting with the graduating class of 2026 – those who enter the College in Fall 2022 – all W&J students will be required to pursue two areas of study, ensuring that students are professionally ready while capitalizing on the diverse areas of studies fostered by the liberal arts.

“Careers don’t require just one set of specific skills or knowledge,” said Steven Malinak, Ph.D., Associate Dean of Curriculum. “With a two area of study requirement, students will be that much more competitive as they will be in a position to combine what they’ve learned from two disciplines and distinguish themselves from other candidates for a job or for graduate, law, or medical school. As W&J graduates, our students will be better prepared for finding and achieving fulfilling careers.”

For more information about the new and expanded program offerings, please see the links below.

New Minors:

New Major Emphases:

