W&J College Appoints Dr. Tracey Sheetz Vice President for Enrollment Management

WASHINGTON, PA (April 28, 2022) – After a national search, Washington & Jefferson College (W&J) welcomes Dr. Tracey Sheetz as the Vice President for Enrollment Management.

Sheetz comes to W&J with more than 30 years of experience in marketing, strategy, leadership and management, all with a focus on education. She has spent the majority of her career in the Pittsburgh region, and most recently served as Dean of Admissions at California University of Pennsylvania.

“I am very pleased to join Washington & Jefferson College and the community. I am eager to work with President Knapp and the entire W&J community at an institution committed to providing students with opportunities to be global citizens,” Sheetz said. “The rich history and strong reputation of the college, along with the commitment to ethical leadership and professional preparedness attracted me to this opportunity. I look forward to building upon the established momentum and collaborating across campus to attract, enroll, and retain a talented and diverse student body.”

W&J President John C. Knapp, Ph.D. described Sheetz as entrepreneurial and collaborative, noting that her passion for education and for helping students find the right higher education experience makes her a good fit for the W&J community.

“Dr. Sheetz has more than three decades of administrative and education experience in our region, and she is enthusiastic about W&J and our strategies for continuing growth and market appeal,” said Dr. Knapp. “I am confident that she will succeed in building on the work of our enrollment team to bring in a strong fall class of students who will thrive at W&J.”

Prior to joining California University of Pennsylvania, Sheetz served as the Director of Graduate Recruitment and Admissions at West Virginia University, Manager of Enrollment and Outreach at Duquesne University, and Director of Graduate and Adult Studies at Seton Hill University. Earlier in her career, she was an elementary school teacher; founded, owned, and operated a private school/education center; owned a yoga studio and trained yoga instructors; and was an adjunct instructor for Penn State University and Seton Hill University.

Her research, publications, and presentations have covered topics such as: the adult learner, data analysis, workplace relations, admissions, enrollment management, graduate admissions, career path planning, customer service, instructional technology, student onboarding, leadership, and andragogy.

Sheetz earned a Ph.D. in Instructional Management and Leadership from Robert Morris University, a Master of Business Administration from Seton Hill University, and a Bachelor of Science in Education from Edinboro University.

