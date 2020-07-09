W&J College Hires Vice President for Development and Alumni Engagement

WASHINGTON, PA (July 9, 2020) – Carolyn Campbell-Golden, Ph.D. will join the senior administration at Washington & Jefferson College as Vice President of Development and Alumni Engagement later this summer.

W&J College welcomes Dr. Campbell to this position following a national search. She has worked as an administrator for higher education and non-profits for nearly 30 years, and comes to W&J after a lengthy and distinguished tenure in the Auburn University system.

“I look forward to working collaboratively with W&J’s outstanding alumni, community of scholars and staff to advance the mission and aspirations of this historic and premiere liberal arts institution,” Dr. Campbell said.

W&J President John C. Knapp, Ph.D., said, “Dr. Campbell rose to the top of an exceptionally strong pool of applicants based on her exceptional track record, broad understanding of higher education, and fit with the college’s priorities.”

Dr. Campbell began her career with the Auburn University System in 1998, and in 1999 established the university’s Office of Corporate and Foundation Relations. In 2004, she led the university’s regional campaign effort for the university’s $500 million campaign. In 2007, she became Vice Chancellor for Advancement at Auburn Montgomery (AUM), where she served as a member of the university’s senior leadership team and lead the university’s alumni and development efforts. Under her leadership, AUM surpassed the goal for its first comprehensive campaign, as part of the system level $1 billion campaign. She has taught as an adjunct professor and has established an endowed scholarship for working mothers who are pursing a degree.

As a senior administrator, Dr. Campbell has served as co-chair for the university strategic planning process, working with faculty, staff and other administrators to shape and implement the university’s trajectory; provided leadership and direction throughout the university’s accreditation processes; spearheaded initiatives promoting diversity and inclusion; established and implemented faculty and staff advocacy committees; provided expert leadership and worked collaboratively with governing and foundation boards within the university system and participated in countless projects and initiatives in the local community.

Dr. Campbell holds a master’s degree in Management from Faulkner University, master’s and doctorate degree in Higher Education Administration from Auburn University, completed Harvard’s Institute for Educational Management program, holds a certificate in College and University Teaching, and is distinguished as a Fulbright Scholar. She is a Kentucky native, and a proud mother of three daughters.

