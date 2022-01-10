W&J College Masking Policy and COVID-19 Testing Requirements: JayTerm/Spring Semester 2022

W&J College Masking Policy and COVID-19 Testing Requirements

As you are likely well aware, the country and the world have been experiencing spikes in virus transmission due to the COVID-19 Omicron variant. To help mitigate the spread of this highly transmissible variant, we are reminding the W&J Community that masking is required in all campus buildings. This includes but is not limited to common areas in academic buildings, administrative buildings and the Clark Family Library, the Ross Recreation Center (including the Salvitti Gym and the Eaton Fitness Center) in classrooms, and in all designated dining areas unless seated and eating. At this time we also strongly recommend that everyone we multi-ply surgical masks, KN95 masks, or N95 masks. Some studies have demonstrated these types of masks are more effective at controlling the transmission of the Omicron variant.

Masking is not required outdoors, private student rooms or private offices. In masking exempt areas, people are encouraged to make decisions about masking to protect the safety of themselves and others.

We are very proud of the W&J community in achieving more than 92% vaccination status (two doses of Pfizer/Moderna or one dose of Johnson & Johnson). This is a reflection of the community respecting the W&J COVID Community Commitment, which underscores the values of our community and how we support one other.

We ask each community member to continue to be respectful and observant of our collective responsibility to keep our campus safe.

Testing of Unvaccinated Individuals

The College will continue to require regular testing of unvaccinated individuals who have approved medical or religious exemptions. Three antigen tests per week (which is the equivalent of one PCR test) will be required of unvaccinated individuals. Vigilant surveillance testing has helped the College to mitigate and respond quickly to any positive COVID-19 cases. Students who are vaccinated but experiencing symptoms should contact W&J Health Services to schedule testing and determine next steps for quarantine/isolation.

Unfortunately, this global pandemic has not subsided and we need to continue our health and safety practices. We believe it is our responsibility to keep our community as safe as possible. We appreciate your diligence in protecting yourself and others.

