W&J College Receives “It’s on Us PA” Grant from Wolf Administration

WASHINGTON, PA (Dec. 20, 2021) – Washington & Jefferson College is one of 34 higher education institutions in Pennsylvania awarded an It’s On Us PA grant by the Wolf Administration.

W&J College received a $14,000 grant, which will be used to train new Title IX personnel and to build a robust schedule of programs for Sexual Assault Awareness month in April. Giveaway items such as lanyards, chap stick, stress balls and bracelets with the Title IX logo will also be produced to bring awareness to the Title IX programming and sexual assault prevention.

W&J Title IX Coordinator Carrie Howard said she is excited about what the grant can do for the college’s Title IX program.

“It’s up to college communities to step up and step in when we see a potential damaging situation unfolding on and off our campuses,” Howard said. “At W&J, we strive for every member of our community to understand the tools available to help a fellow President when needed, and not only keep our campus safe, but keep our communities safe.”

Since 2016, the Wolf Administration has awarded 184 It’s On Us PA grants totaling nearly $6 million to post-secondary institutions, including public and private two-year and four-year colleges and universities.

The grants provide funding from January 2022 through May 2023 to implement strategies on campuses, such as improving awareness, prevention, reporting, and response systems regarding sexual violence in schools; removing/reducing barriers that prevent survivors of sexual violence from reporting and/or accessing vital resources; and demonstrating significant, proactive, and sustainable leadership to change campus culture and improve the climate around sexual assault.

The It’s On Us campaign is a national initiative to raise awareness about sexual assault; teaching participants that assault includes non-consensual sex, advising them on how to identify dangerous situations, empowering them to intervene, and urging them to create an environment of support for victims and survivors.

Read the full release on Governor Tom Wolf’s website, and view the full list of awardees here.

