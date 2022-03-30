W&J College Selects Vira I. Heinz Program Scholars for 2022

WASHINGTON, PA (March 30, 2022)—Three Washington & Jefferson College (W&J) students have been admitted to the Vira I. Heinz Program (VIH Program) and selected to receive scholarships to fund international experiences in the summer of 2022.

The program, funded by The Heinz Endowments (which includes the Howard Heinz Endowment and Vira I. Heinz Endowment), affords three first-time travelers of underrepresented genders from each of the 14 participating VIH institutions the opportunity to travel for an accredited, month-long, international experience with a scholarship of at least $5,000, and participate in a series of intercultural and leadership development conferences held at the University of Pittsburgh, which develops and administers the VIH Program.

Applications are open to W&J students who have an interest and who meet the qualifications, regardless of major. W&J has partnered with the VIH Program since 2006 and over the years nearly 50 students have participated in global experiences, leadership development, and community service through training and travel provided by the program.

W&J’s 2022 Vira I. Heinz Program Scholars are:

Jordyn White ’24, who will travel to Heredia, Costa Rica. A double major in political science and international relations, White has participated in the Junior Statesmen of America, where she learned civil debate and political conflict resolutions. She has also been a part of global and domestic outreach programs, such as Bridge of Hope Global, Toys for Tots, the American Cancer Society, and Growing in God Ministry. White plans to use this opportunity to better her Spanish skills and develop a greater global perspective.

Jensynia Baynes ’24, who will travel to Chiang Mai, Thailand. A sophomore biology major with a long-term love for science, Baynes attended the Society of Women Engineers (SWE) conference in Minneapolis in 2018, and hopes to bring a love of science to at-risk kids in the future. Through this experience, she plans to learn about different communities, cultures, and people, and participate in community outreach upon her return.

Shelbie Baker ’24, who will travel to Tokyo, Japan. An English major, Baker is an active member of Kappa Alpha Theta and involved in W&J’s improv group. Additionally, she works at the Clark Family Library. While studying abroad, Baker hopes to examine the intersection between gender and culture, and to enhance her leadership abilities.

The 2022 VIH Program Scholars were selected by Sara Kochuba, W&J’s former senior director of Global Initiatives. W&J students interested in participating in the program, should email to studyabroad@washjeff.edu! Each year, applications are due November 1.

About the Vira I. Heinz Program for Women in Global Leadership

The Vira I. Heinz (VIH) Program for Women in Global Leadership prepares women for tomorrow’s global challenges by offering a unique opportunity for international experiences, leadership development and community service. The VIH Program has three principal components: the international experience, the community engagement experience, and two weekend-long, intensive leadership development retreats. These trainings provide the awardees with a foundation of skills necessary to maximize cultural learnings while abroad and to engage their leadership skills in their own communities upon their return.

For more information about the VIH Program visit http://www.viraheinz.pitt.edu/.

