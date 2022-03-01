W&J College Statement on Incident at Feb. 26 Basketball Game

*Note: This statement was shared internally, and posted to W&J College’s social media accounts, on Feb. 27, 2022. It was updated as it appears below, and re-shared on Feb. 28.

WASHINGTON, PA (March 1, 2022) – During the Feb. 26, 2022 basketball game between W&J College and Westminster College, a W&J student sitting in the student section displayed a sign containing a statement that was intended to harass, and that was disrespectful and personally hurtful to a Westminster player. The student was immediately removed from the game when the incident was brought to the attention of college administrators. As of Feb. 27, 2022 the student is no longer enrolled at W&J.

Out of respect for the Westminster student, we believe it would be inappropriate to discuss the content of the sign. We are continuing to investigate the matter to determine whether others were involved in any way in Saturday’s incident.

This type of behavior has no place at W&J, and is contrary to our values as an institution. When we become aware of a situation that is inconsistent with the high standard to which we hold our students, we act quickly to correct it. We expect our students to act with integrity and respect, and this student’s actions are not representative of the W&J community.

Members of the W&J community, individually and collectively, have extended messages of apology and support to the Westminster student, to the Westminster Women’s Basketball team, and to Westminster’s college president. We regret this incident, and are working to ensure that no such incident occurs in the future.

Eva Chatterjee-Sutton

Vice President of Student Life and Dean of Students