W&J Donates Safety Items to Washington Health System

WASHINGTON, PA (March 30, 2020) – When your college is operating remotely and your students aren’t on campus, what happens to the safety materials that would otherwise be used in labs and science classes? During a COVID-19 outbreak, you donate them.

Departments across Washington & Jefferson College collected new, unused safety items that would otherwise remain unused this semester as classes take place remotely. The W&J Campus Store contributed more than 100 pairs of lab goggles that had been ordered for use in science classes this semester, and between the chemistry and biology departments, as well as the training facility in the athletics department, several cases of latex gloves – totaling about 30,000 pairs – were collected.

The donation was made with the hope that local medical professionals can make use of the much-needed supplies as they take extra safety precautions during the region’s COVID-19 outbreak.

“This is just another example of what W&J is all about: community, giving back, and the willingness to help,” said Field Hockey Coach Jomara Coghlan, who organized the effort. “I’m so grateful to everyone who donated supplies and I’m sure the front line workers will be, too. At the end of the day, we are here to help one another.”

Sara Schumacher, Executive Director of the Washington Health System Foundation, extended her appreciation for the donation in an email to the College.

“We are grateful for [the] support and kindness during this difficult time in our country and in our region,” she said. “These items are being put to immediate use and will continue to keep our staff safe.”

The health and safety of students, faculty and staff is a high priority for W&J, and the College has moved all classes online through the remainder of the spring semester. Faculty and staff are working remotely. For more information, see the W&J Coronavirus information page.

About Washington & Jefferson College

Washington & Jefferson College, located in Washington, Pa., is a selective liberal arts college founded in 1781. Committed to providing each of its students with the highest-quality undergraduate education available, W&J offers a traditional arts and sciences curriculum emphasizing interdisciplinary study and independent study work. For more information about W&J, visit www.washjeff.edu, or call 888-W-AND-JAY.