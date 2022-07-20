W&J Elects New Trustees and First Woman Chair

WASHINGTON, PA (July 19, 2022) – Washington & Jefferson College has named Donna Grier ’80 as chair of its board of trustees, the first woman elected to the position. The College also has added Robert Howard ’87 and Mary Massie-Story ’91, M.D., as its newest trustees.

Grier assumes the role of chair after serving on the board’s enrollment, finance, and executive, and strategic planning committees. After earning a bachelor’s degree in economics and psychology at W&J, Grier had a long and successful career with DuPont De Nemours Company where she most recently served as vice president and treasurer for DuPont Finance in Wilmington, Del., until her retirement. Grier also earned a Master of Business Administration from the University of Chicago in 1982.

“I am deeply honored to chair the W&J board of trustees,” Grier said. “I am passionate about higher education with its ability to transform lives and am excited to serve the institution that has made such a difference to me personally and professionally.”

Howard used his accounting degree from W&J to embark on a career in the hospitality industry. In 1990, Howard joined Gold Key Professional Hospitality Services in Virginia Beach, Va., as controller and now serves as chief investment officer. Howard has previously served the College on its 20th, 25th, and 30th reunion committees; as a member of its Jay Admission Council; and as a host of alumni events in the Virginia Beach area.

“I am honored to be appointed as a member of the W&J College Board of Trustees,” Howard said. “W&J helped me to create a great foundation, not only in academia but also in life skills, which has been a springboard in my achievements. W&J was an investment in my future, and I hope that my service will be a re-investment in the future successes of our students, faculty, and alumni.”

Massie-Story, M.D., is director of Integrated Pathways and co-director of the Urban Primary Care Pathway at Northeast Ohio Medical University (NEOMED) in Rootstown, Ohio. She is also an assistant professor in the Department of Family Medicine at the Case Western Reserve University (CWRU) School of Medicine in Cleveland and a clinical assistant professor in the Department of Family and Community Medicine at NEOMED. After earning a biology degree at W&J, Massie-Story earned her Doctor of Medicine in 1996 at CWRU School of Medicine.

“I am truly humbled by my election to the Board of Trustees,” she said. “It will be an honor to serve alongside President Knapp and the dedicated trustees and administrators who have a commitment to the mission of my alma mater, W&J. I am excited for the opportunity to share my passion for the institution that has afforded me so much.”

W&J President John C. Knapp, Ph.D., enthusiastically welcomed the new trustees and chair as they serve to enhance the College’s goals of preparing students to be professionally ready and prepared to serve and lead with integrity.

“I want to express my gratitude for our trustees’ service to the College and look forward to partnering with Donna Grier and the two newest members of our board,” Knapp said. “Their professional success and dedication to W&J is a testament to the many ways our alumni support today’s students and our mission that began 241 years ago.”

About Washington & Jefferson College

