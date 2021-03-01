W&J Female Firsts

1970
- First woman to register for fall classes – Janet Bawell
- First female instructors hired – Deliea Bohm (Spanish), Roseanne Karlo (Phys. Ed.), Elaine Levitt (French), Martha Thompson (Sociology)
- First female administrator – Ruth Riesenman, Associate Dean of Student Personnel
- First woman to receive a scholarship from the Washington County Chapter of the W&J Alumni Association – Bernadette Spossey
- First female cheerleading squad
1971
- First four women to receive their degrees at W&J – Suzanne Jamison, Amy Martin, Marian Ream and Peggi Yi
1972
- Women competed for the first time in intramural sports, including volleyball, table tennis, basketball, paddleball and tennis
- First all-female service sorority – Gamma Sigma Omega
1973
- Phi Beta Kappa’s W&J chapter inducted its first women into this national honor society. Of 24 new members from the Class of 1973, five were female.
- First co-ed Homecoming Queen – Patti Callagy
- First women’s varsity field hockey team
- First female commencement speaker – Dr. Emily Mudd
1974
- First women’s varsity basketball and volleyball teams
- First time women were added to the W&J swimming squad
- First female editor of the Red & Black – Debra Mayconich
1988
- First woman president of Student Government – Penny Davis