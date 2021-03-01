Magazine Header

W&J Female Firsts

Created: March 1, 2021
Last Updated: March 1, 2021

Category: ,

Tagged:

1970

  • First woman to register for fall classes – Janet Bawell
  • First female instructors hired – Deliea Bohm (Spanish), Roseanne Karlo (Phys. Ed.), Elaine Levitt (French), Martha Thompson (Sociology)
  • First female administrator – Ruth Riesenman, Associate Dean of Student Personnel
  • First woman to receive a scholarship from the Washington County Chapter of the W&J Alumni Association – Bernadette Spossey
  • First female cheerleading squad

1971

  • First four women to receive their degrees at W&J – Suzanne Jamison, Amy Martin, Marian Ream and Peggi Yi

1972

  • Women competed for the first time in intramural sports, including volleyball, table tennis, basketball, paddleball and tennis
  • First all-female service sorority – Gamma Sigma Omega

1973

  • Phi Beta Kappa’s W&J chapter inducted its first women into this national honor society. Of 24 new members from the Class of 1973, five were female.
  • First co-ed Homecoming Queen – Patti Callagy
  • First women’s varsity field hockey team
  • First female commencement speaker – Dr. Emily Mudd

1974

  • First women’s varsity basketball and volleyball teams
  • First time women were added to the W&J swimming squad
  • First female editor of the Red & Black – Debra Mayconich

1988

  • First woman president of Student Government – Penny Davis

Related Articles

old main

Advocating For Equality

March 1, 2021
Halie Hess ’21, W&amp;J’s SGA president, speaks about the Peer-To-Peer Affirmation of Values during the 2020 Matriculation Ceremony September 6, 2020, which was pre-recorded in Olin Theatre on the campus of Washington &amp; Jefferson College.

Leading Women

March 1, 2021
Worthingtons

Mother-Daughter Legacy

March 1, 2021