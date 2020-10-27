W&J FSA and Passive Dental/Vision Open Enrollment

In preparation for our FSA and Dental/Vision Open Enrollment, November 2 through 13, please mark your calendars for the dates and times below to join our open informational sessions and virtual benefits presentations hosted by The Reschini Group. During our November Open Enrollment sessions, we will introduce our new benefit plan offerings and share details on what is changing in regards to employee co-share costs, deductibles, and co-pays, so you are equipped with the information you need to make an informed decision for your 2021 FSA election.

Please feel free to join us for any or all the sessions listed below for an opportunity to ask questions and learn more about your individual Highmark employee portal and how to access your employee explanation of benefits. Copy and save the meeting link(s) to your calendar and we look forward to spending time together reviewing options for your FSA elections.

All materials will be posted and made available to you after our meeting presentations.

Virtual Open Presentation Sessions

Wednesday, November 4th – 10 a.m. and 4 p.m.

Friday, November 6th – 1 p.m. and 4 p.m.

Monday, November 9th – 10 a.m. and 4 p.m.

Thursday, November 12th – 10 a.m. and 4 p.m.

We look forward to seeing you there!

Human Resources