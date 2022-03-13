Plan a Visit

W&J Hosts 22nd Annual German Day

Related Articles

Cathy Altmeyer Recognized for Efforts in Advancing the Teaching of German

April 10, 2014

Brendan Troesch (center) poses with W&J professors and GABC representatives as they present him with his scholarship award.

W&J Student Earns GABC Scholarship for study in Cologne

February 13, 2020

WASHINGTON, PA (Feb. 13, 2020)—Brendan Troesch ’21 is the sixth Washington & Jefferson College (W&J) student to earn the German American Business Circle of Pittsburgh…

Sophomore Named Inaugural Winner of GABC Scholarship

September 30, 2014

W&J sophomore Aric Brown is the inaugural winner of a $2,500 scholarship from the German American Business Circle of Pittsburgh (GABC/Pittsburgh).