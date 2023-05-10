W&J inducts 21 seniors into Phi Beta Kappa

WASHINGTON, PA (May 4, 2023) – Washington & Jefferson College’s Class of 2023 includes 21 members who were inducted into The Phi Beta Kappa Society. The students were inducted to W&J’s chapter, Kappa of Pennsylvania, during a ceremony on April 27. They were also recognized during W&J’s Honors Convocation on April 24, which can be viewed here.

Phi Beta Kappa, founded at the College of William and Mary in 1776, is the country’s oldest and best-known honor society. The Kappa of Pennsylvania chapter at Washington & Jefferson College was recognized in 1937. Members of Phi Beta Kappa have demonstrated high academic achievement, intellectual curiosity, and commitment to the liberal arts. Only about 10 percent of higher education institutions in the U.S. have Phi Beta Kappa chapters and less than 10 percent of arts and sciences graduates at these institutions are invited into membership – this results in one of the most selective invitation processes in the nation. The membership includes 17 U.S. Presidents, 42 U.S. Supreme Court Justices, and more than 150 Nobel Laureates.

W&J’s Class of 2023 Phi Beta Kappa inductees are:

Riley Anderson

Ryan Bannon

Eli Collavo

Paul Collier

Nagendra Dhanikonda

Whitney Domico

Aden Dressler

Linh Khuat

Lekhya Kollu

Katarina Krise

Isabella Manzari

Ryyan Miah

Sabrina Myers

Lauren Nicle Phillips

Veena Rings

Soleil Simpson

Zivya Sutton

Michael Toland

Holly Troesch

Jessica Wensus

Hanna Yutzy

