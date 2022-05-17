W&J Inducts 22 Members into The Phi Beta Kappa Society

WASHINGTON, PA (May 17, 2022) – Washington & Jefferson College’s Class of 2022 includes 22 members who were inducted into The Phi Beta Kappa Society. The students were inducted to W&J’s chapter, Kappa of Pennsylvania, during a ceremony on May 6. They were also recognized during W&J’s Honors Convocation on April 22, which can be viewed here.

“Electing new members to Phi Beta Kappa is something I look forward to every year, because I get to learn more about the achievements and fascinating academic careers of some of our best students,” said Kappa of Pennsylvania President David Kieran, Ph.D., associate professor of history. “Phi Beta Kappa is the most prestigious of the many academic honor societies on our campus, and the election of these students is a well-deserved recognition of not only these students’ hard work and academic success but also the breadth of their studies.”

Phi Beta Kappa, founded at the College of William and Mary in 1776, is the country’s oldest and best-known honor society. The Kappa of Pennsylvania chapter at Washington & Jefferson College was recognized in 1937. Members of Phi Beta Kappa have demonstrated high academic achievement, intellectual curiosity, and commitment to the liberal arts. Only about 10 percent of higher education institutions in the U.S. have Phi Beta Kappa chapters and less than 10 percent of arts and sciences graduates at these institutions are invited into membership – this results in one of the most selective invitation processes in the nation. The membership includes 17 U.S. Presidents, 42 U.S. Supreme Court Justices, and more than 150 Nobel Laureates.

W&J’s Class of 2022 Phi Beta Kappa inductees are:

Bryton Altenbach

Nicholas Belofsky

Samuel Dauby

Millena Dorman

Daniel Gysi

Anna Higgins

Isabelle Kratz

Jadyn Lawrence

Hannah Lindsay

Cecilia Maclae

Jacqueline Mannina

Adia Muhammad

Hailey Nudelman

Quinn Pickering

Jesse Reardon

Clara Sherwood

Ryan Sieber

Vikram Singh

Samantha Sonnet

Elizabeth Weimer

Jeffrey Wilkinson

Zoey Zentkovich

