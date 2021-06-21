W&J Junior builds financial knowledge interning with construction company

WASHINGTON, PA (June 21, 2021)—Logan Marko ’23 is creating a solid foundation for his future, one invoice at a time.

The Washington & Jefferson College (W&J) accounting major and CIS minor is spending his summer internship with the finance team at Clark Construction Group, LLC, an opportunity he found through W&J’s Center for Professional Development and Career Pathways alumni networking program. With guidance from W&J staff, Logan was able to connect with Jack Prudence ’12 and respond to his search for an intern to join his team in Bethesda, Maryland.

The College was also able to ease Logan’s concerns about financing his experience, providing support through the Maxwell Internship Fund.

“I have often said that attending W&J was the best decision I have ever made,” Logan said. “W&J has prepared me for this opportunity and any opportunity going forward through the individualized attention that professors offer. I know that anytime that I need help understanding anything, I will receive that help and even more. This has helped me gain knowledge that has been vital to my experience thus far.”

At Clark Construction, Logan is learning the ropes from mentors like Prudence as he rotates through different parts of the financial department to provide assistance and get on-the-job experience. Logan also has past internship experience with Stein Wealth Advisors as a financial advisor intern, served as an RA and Vice president of Alpha Lambda Delta honor society at W&J and has participated in a leadership course over JayTerm, all of which helped him craft his own education journey.

“These experiences have helped me prepare for the future by finding what I like and don’t like. It’s often very hard and overwhelming to find a job that we love; the only way to find out for sure if you like something is to go out and experience it for yourself,” Logan said. “The internships have taught me the importance of finding a mentor…and the importance of networking and developing good relationships.”

Following graduation from W&J, Logan plans to pursue a master’s degree in business administration and pursue a career in business that he hopes leads to an executive role.

About Washington & Jefferson College

Washington & Jefferson College, proudly located in Washington, Pa., is a historic liberal arts college founded in 1781 that values ethical leadership, professional readiness, and inclusive communities. Our highly customized and intellectually engaging student experience develops professionals of uncommon integrity to lead in an ever-changing world. For more information about W&J, visit www.washjeff.edu, or call 888-W-AND-JAY