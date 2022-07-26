W&J Launches Joint Program in Actuarial Science with RMU

WASHINGTON, PA (July 26, 2022) – Washington & Jefferson College is proud to partner with Robert Morris University for a new joint program in actuarial science.

The 3+2 program will allow students to earn two degrees in five years, including a Bachelor of Arts in mathematics at W&J and a Bachelor of Science in actuarial science at RMU.

Ryan Higginbottom, Ph.D., associate professor of mathematics at W&J, believes this program will create new opportunities for W&J’s future math majors.

“With this new joint program, students will be able to gain a broad and deep foundation in the liberal arts at W&J before getting specialized training in actuarial science at RMU,” he said. “The rigorous academic requirements of the joint program will prepare students to not only succeed as an actuary, but also as community citizens, managers, and in other professional opportunities.”

The accelerated program track will allow W&J students to transfer some of their credits to RMU for completion of the actuarial science degree while also transferring courses from RMU back to W&J for completion of their math degree.

“W&J’s reputable academic curriculum allows our courses to transfer into programs at other distinguished institutions, creating opportunities for our students to focus on a specific field after earning a multidisciplinary background in the liberal arts,” said Jeffrey Frick, Ph.D., vice president for Academic Affairs and dean of the College. “This is yet another program that will prepare our students to be ethical leaders who are professionally ready to pursue their careers.”

RMU’s actuarial science program has been recognized by the Society of Actuaries as one of only 19 Centers of Actuarial Excellence in the country. RMU places a priority on professional certification exams, with a curriculum that integrates the mathematical foundations of actuarial science with intensive business education and communication skills.

The joint program in actuarial science enhances W&J’s commitment of providing an intellectually engaging education that prepares students to be professionally ready. For a complete list of W&J’s other institutional partnerships, please click here.

